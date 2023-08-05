Fans dismiss the new Nike Air Max CB 94 "Mocha Brown" sneakers: "please Nike no"

The Swoosh label will soon release a Mocha Brown colorway for one of its underrated basketball shoes, Nike Air Max CB 94. This classic basketball sneaker model was first introduced by the sneaker label in 1994. The shoe was a specially designed sneaker for Charles Barkley, a former NBA player.

Air Max CB 94 became his signature basketball shoe during the basketball season between 1994 -1995. The shoe is known for its bold design, featuring a chunky silhouette and a high-cut collar.

One of the standout features of the Air Max CB 94 is the visible Air Max cushioning in the heel, which was a revolutionary technology for basketball shoes at the time. Due to the sneaker model's advanced features and iconic history, true sneakerheads know the value of the model.

It has a special place in the sneakerhead community. However, this new Mocha Brown colorway is not up to the mark for the fans. They want the traditional colorway of the sneaker model from Nike.

Fans don't like the Mocha Brown color palate of the new Nike Air Max CB 94 sneakers

Nike has used on-and-off throwback versions of Charles Barkley's first signature silhouette in recent years. Following an extended sabbatical in the latter half of last year, 2023 has instead brought back a variety of colors of the Air Max CB 94, including this new mocha brown for fall. The Godzilla-inspired treads along with the jacket-like upper all pay homage to one of the most popular hallmark releases from the early 1990s.

The Air Max 2-inspired silhouette runs its leather covers in a stunning light tan, whilst buttercream details complement the mesh tongue structure and tooth-carved midsole. The sweeping top overlays give the cast of neutrals a luscious dark brown treatment, while clear black accents fill the perforations, elastic straps, tread underfoot, and logos.

This new colorway is OG-inspired only, but sneakerheads want authentic OG colors on the sneaker model. Fans are quite upset with the brand. Some people are criticizing the model by saying that the shoe looks like made out of cake and some are just blaming the creative department of Nike.

According to the fan comments from an Instagram post by @sneakernews, people are saying things like "not everything looks good in mocha." Fans just want their regular colorways for Nike Air Max CB 94 sneakers. The following comments will give a clearer overview of what fans want from the sneaker brand.

The sneaker brand hasn't announced the official release date and the pricing details for the pair yet. Stay tuned for further details.