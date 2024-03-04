Fans express disappointment with the latest Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week collection: “The house needs a revamp” 

On March 3, 2024, Balenciaga unveiled its latest winter collection at Paris Fashion Week. Demma Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, set the theme of anonymity, recyclable fashion, and so on. When the collection came online, it received mixed reviews from fans, with some criticizing the pieces.

These clothing pieces were displayed with a colorful background, getting the spirit of the show. The first model came on the runway wearing a long gown in sparkling yellow with bold eye makeup, and others followed the same pattern.

In this collection, an array of themes can be seen, among which the strapless gowns of Christobal Balenciaga were the most notable ones. The inclusion of hip epaulets thoroughly aligns these pieces to their roots.

However, fans have expressed criticism on social media. @voguemagazine shared some snaps from the runway, where a fan named @jdlr67 remarked,

@jdlr67 remarked at the Balenciaga Winter collection "The house needs a revamp" (Image via @voguemagazine/Instagram)

Several other fans have voiced their opinions on various aspects of the collection, which are listed below.

Balenciaga Winter Collection garnered a lot of criticism on social media

The creative director, Demma, invited the guests with specialized eBay packages and a note that read,

"The Winter 24 invitation is a random object found on eBay, the platform used by Demna to search for antique collectibles. These inspire the imagination of personal stories, which gives the objects a new life. Each invitation is a unique and personal found object selected by Demna, representing memorabilia from someone’s past and holding a sense of the familiar yet mysterious."

The note continued:

"As you know, I like to question things that matter to me through my work, and some of the questions I have been thinking about recently are: what is luxury? What is fashion and why does it even matter? Who do I do what I do for? Is fashion enough? In a world oversaturated by content, is anything ever enough” What is enough? The important part is not necessarily finding answers, but the process of questioning in itself."

Through Demma's notes, it was visible that the collection embarks on luxury differently. The collection included a new trend of hiding most of the face, underscoring anonymity, while the bracelets with phone covers make the collection more realistic. In some ensembles, Demma made the gowns with underwear, underscoring the recyclable fashion.

Fans mocked these ensembles on social media, calling them "trash" and "terrible."

Demma's Winter Collection garnered a lot of criticism throughout social media (Image via @voguemagazine/ Instagram)

Demma's Winter Collection garnered a lot of criticism throughout social media (Image via @voguemagazine/ Instagram)

Demma's Winter Collection garnered a lot of criticism throughout social media (Image via @voguerunway/ Instagram)

However, the show was attended by several celebrities, from Kim Kardashian to Juyeon, making the front rows star-studded. The wife of Kering's president, Salma Hayek, attended the show as well, exuding her elegance through the ensemble.