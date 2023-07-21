Fans react hilariously to the upcoming Nike Ja 1 "Halloween": "ja BOOrant"

Nike is continuing their collaboration with the Gen Z Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to launch a brand new colorway over the Ja 1 sneaker model. The latest makeover upon the Ja 1 is "Halloween."

The latest "Halloween" makeover is clad in a green hue, which is perfect for the Halloween holiday. An official release date for the Ja 1 "Halloween" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

The sneaker colorway turned into fun and games when the media outlet posed the question of what other nicknames the shoe could get. The sneakerheads were sent into a frenzy and offered some of the most hilarious nicknames for the sneaker colorway, with one even saying:

@dyoshh commented "the ja BOOrant" (Image via @sneakernews / Instagram)

Users came up with fun twists on Ja Morant's name with a "Boo" twist for Halloween festivities. Others also gave fun nicknames to the shoe making it a hilarious incident.

Fans react to the upcoming Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" sneakers and decide on their alternative nickname

Fans react to the upcoming Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" sneakers and decide on their alternative nicknames (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans used their quick wit to give hilarious nicknames to the Ja 1 "Halloween" sneakers, with multiple playing on Ja Morant's name including "Jankenstein." Meanwhile, others gave nicknames in relation to the visual of the shoe.

The green hue upper inspired the name "Slime" and "Hulk" alongside other hilarious responses such as "Oogie Boogie" and "Jalloweens."

Fans give hilarious nicknames to the Ja 1 "Halloween" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

A few fans even related the sneakers to Halloween-related movies, including "Nightmare on Beale Street," "Nightmare Before Grinchmas," and "Walking Dead."

The green-hued sneaker perfectly blends with the earthy hue and was given nicknames "ghillie" and "bamboo." Overall, fans were happy with the shoe and tried to come up with hilarious nicknames for the same.

Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" sneakers come clad in Lime Blast and Oil Green hues with a feature of zombie hands

Ja Morant is one of the most fearless Gen Z players on the hardwood courts, and he perfectly represents modern basketball play and the evolution of the sport. He can also be considered one of the players who wants to go on his basketball career journey through authenticity and style. In an official press release, Morant commented on his signature shoe:

"It's a shoe for underdogs who have the dog in them, kicks for anyone who has ever been underrated or overlooked, who's been told they're too small, or their dreams too big ... I want everyone to feel when they wear the Ja 1 — that they're beneath no one," Morant said during the official press release of the shoe.

The latest colorway "Halloween" upper comes constructed out of mesh material, covered in lime blast and oil green hue. The branding details are added with Ja's logo on the heel, zombie scratches on the profile, a mustache graphic, Morant's number "12" and the hands rising from the grave graphic. The look is finished with chocolate-hued midsoles and lime blast rubber outsoles.

Fans can expect the pair to drop via Nike in Fall 2023.