Fans react as missing rapper Theophilus London is found "safe and well"

Rapper Theophilus London was recently found by his family after he was reported missing a few days ago. His cousin Mikhail Noel shared a post on Instagram featuring a picture of London along with a message that stated:

“We have found Theo. He is safe and well, At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

Noel praised all those who helped find London and thanked his family and friends for being a strong support system.

London had been missing since December 28, 2022, and in an interview with Variety, his family members said that they had failed to find anything about his whereabouts. They mentioned that he last contacted someone back in July 2022 and that they had already filed a missing persons report with the LAPD.

They added in their statement that they miss London and asked him to hint at anything that could give them a clue about his current location.

Details related to London’s physical appearance were mentioned towards the end and family members requested everyone to contact Mikhail Noel on Instagram in case they found anything about London’s whereabouts.

"This is wonderful": Fans react after Theophilus London is found safe and well

Considering that several rappers have been victims of unfortunate incidents in the last few years, there was good reason for London's family to be worried when he went missing.

As such, fans were overjoyed to learn that he was safe and they reacted to the same on social media:

Theophilus London gained recognition as a successful rapper and singer

Theophilus London started his music career by releasing a few mixed tapes. He became popular after releasing his first EP, Lovers Holiday, in 2011.

London released his first album, titled Timez Are Weird These Days, in July 2011. Featuring 11 singles, the album became an instant hit and one of the songs, Last Name London, was loved by the audience. He then released his second album, Vibes, in November 2014 and it received a similar response to the first album.

Theophilus London released three albums throughout his career (Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

His third and latest album, Bebey, was released in January 2020 and is currently available for digital download. Bebey features five singles and has received decent feedback from the audience.

London is popular for his EPs titled Lovers Holiday, Lovers Holiday II, and Lovers Holiday III. He has released 10 singles in his entire career, including Humdrum Town, Flying Overseas, I Stand Alone, Big Spender, Rio, Only You, Pretty, Cuba, and more.

He has been featured in the soundtracks of two films – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Neighbors, followed by a video game called Madden NFL 12.

The 35-year-old has made guest appearances in singles of artists like Mickey Factz, Maximum Balloon, Ellie Goulding, Vinny Chase, and others.

