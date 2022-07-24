Create
Fans react as MAMAMOO's Solar asked out by Sevilla FC player in hilarious episode of 'Just Interview'

A still of the K-pop idol Solar with Sevilla FC football stars (Image via Instagram/@solarkeem)
Modified Jul 24, 2022 03:27 PM IST

MAMAMOO's Solar released a much-anticipated video of her recent tete-a-tete with Sevilla FC footballers Rafa Mir and Oliver Torres for her show Just Interview.

The EGOTISTIC singer created a buzz last week when she was seen shaking a leg with the Sevilla FC team members. The recently released interview showed one of the footballers, Rafa Mir, asking Solar out on a date, only to get hilariously turned down.

Solar made an impression on Sevilla FC players

Fans of football and K-pop were shocked toise this unexpected crossover in Seoul. Sevilla FC is currently on a Korea tour and preparing for a friendly match against Tottenham Hotspurs. Solar showed up at the practice to film an episode of her YouTube show.

The singer, dressed in a pretty lavender dress, was her charming self. She had fun mingling with the players, asking them questions, and grilling their K-pop knowledge. Some of the players were even self-declared fans of MAMAMOO.

The Saturday game Sevilla FC vs Tottenham is at Suwon World Cup Stadium. Suwon is the capital of Gyeonggi-do and #Solar sang the provincial song 'Rest in Gyeonggi-do' recently. Maybe she got the call from them.++#LaLigaInKorea #SevillaFC#솔라 #Mamamoo #마마무 @RBW_MAMAMOO https://t.co/EXizakC8Fy
#MAMAMOO #마마무 @RBW_MAMAMOO#SOLAR #솔라 #김용선 #มามามู #โซลาร์#ママム #ソラ #頌樂 #金容仙 #KPop@RafaMir33 @olitorres10 @SevillaFC#LaLiga #LaLigaInKorea⚽️#solarsido🌞#솔라시도#JustInterview #그냥인터뷰#RafaMir #OliTorres #SevillaFC🎞️youtu.be/jEZrly8ew1U😍🔥 https://t.co/8kdXTpW4BT

To project their appreciation for the artist, some players offered to blast the idol's songs on the stadium's massive speakers.

220715 sevilla IG reel🎥 Óliver Torres and Rafa Mir meet #Solar in #Korea. 🇰🇷𝕄𝕒𝕜𝕚𝕟𝕘-𝕠𝕗 🎬💃🏻🕺🏼instagram.com/reel/CgBFRMEBt…#LaLigaInKorea #SevillaFC#SOLAR #솔라 #ソラ #金容仙 #Mamamoo #마마무 @RBW_MAMAMOO https://t.co/WFL0OycnKt
youtube-cover

During the interview, the K-pop starlet posed questions to the players. This included the players' experience in Seoul and the exploration itinerary. The members explained that they were in town for 10 days and would likely spend most of their time training. Given the time, they had plans to explore the city on the last day of the tour.

Oliver Torres snickered and pointed toward his friend Rafa Mir, who seemed hesitant to speak his mind. Upon encouragement from his friend, Rafa Mir exclaimed that he wanted to explore Korea's famed cuisine, but with the MAMAMOO singer.

Solar blushed with embarrassment as she turned down the proposal by hurriedly explaining that the players' jam-packed schedule wouldn't allow them to spend informal time together.

Fans responded hilariously to the situation. They reminded the footballer to wait for his chance, as the queue of those waiting to ask her out was rather long.

@wheeride he is good looking ngl but SHE IS MY GIRLFRIEND
@Koreaboo She is mine bro
@Koreaboo Get in line bro!
@Koreaboo already wifed her bro. too late
@wheeblues He has to get in line though. We were here first.😭🤧
@aquarius_156 but he still got to shoot his shot😭 and we'll probably never😭

While the response from Solar left the footballer flushed, both Rafa Mir and Oliver Torres played the perfect guest as they continued to entertain fans with their genuine and witty replies. They were also elated to be featured on Just Interview with the MAMAMOO star.

Torres also wanted to attend one of MAMAMOO's live concerts. Rafa Mir once again chimed in with his sincere offer to be a party at the concert if he was allowed to have dinner with Solar.

The players presented the idol with a signed Sevilla FC jersey. They received Solar's signed albums as a gift in return.

youtube-cover

The K-pop group leader created ripples on the internet with her recent solo comeback on March 16, 2022, with the mini album 容: FACE and the music video for the title track HONEY.

Solar’s mini album marks her first comeback since her debut as a soloist in April 2020 with the single Spit It Out.

