"Thank you for the patience": Fans rejoice as Daequan and Hamlinz return as part of NRG Thoom House

Twitch streamers Daequan and Hamlinz have returned online with the announcement that they are now part of NRG Thoom House. Both Daequan and Hamlinz became popular on the streaming platform following their gameplay of Fortnite.
In a video shared by NRG on Twitter, both Daequan and Hamlinz were mentioned at length while other streamers and content creators discussed their two-year disappearance.
Some streamers on the video stated that Daequan had tweeted prior to their reappearance online. Towards the end of the video, a prompt urges viewers to go to the NRG Thoom House YouTube channel and watch their initial house tour.
Prior to NRG's video on Twitter, Daequan tweeted the eyes emoji on August 24, almost a year after his last tweet.
The Twitch streamer also shared a billboard poster of himself and Hamlinz with the word 'found' over it. Daequan also shared the following tweet after the upload of the house tour:
Fans share their excitement for Daequan and Hamlinz's return
The two Twitch streamers' return has been met with over 100 tweets since their announcement on August 24. The video titled Revealing Daequan and Hamlinz New 7M Content House was posted on August 26 and has received over 900 thousand views.
Many users began commenting on the discovery of various promotional billboards and posters along the West Coast prior to their announcement. Others were ready for Daequan and Hamlinz to return to streaming.
One user commented:
"So basically Daequan and Hamlinz got all their friends signed to NRG to create content with them, that's some real sh-t there."
Another user commented:
"DAEQUAN AND HAMLINZ ARE BACK OMFG."
A third user explained the event in short detail:
"So Hamlinz and Daequan were both huge streamers in Fortnite, but then they left for like 2 years. Everyone has been asking for them to come back, and they just announced that they're coming back together and everyones going crazy!"
Neither of the Twitch streamers have made an official announcement in regards to using the platform. At this time, it appears they have only commented on their house tour video.
