"Thank you for the patience": Fans rejoice as Daequan and Hamlinz return as part of NRG Thoom House

Twitch streamers Daequan and Hamlinz have returned online with the announcement that they are now part of NRG Thoom House. Both Daequan and Hamlinz became popular on the streaming platform following their gameplay of Fortnite.

In a video shared by NRG on Twitter, both Daequan and Hamlinz were mentioned at length while other streamers and content creators discussed their two-year disappearance.

Some streamers on the video stated that Daequan had tweeted prior to their reappearance online. Towards the end of the video, a prompt urges viewers to go to the NRG Thoom House YouTube channel and watch their initial house tour.

Prior to NRG's video on Twitter, Daequan tweeted the eyes emoji on August 24, almost a year after his last tweet.

The Twitch streamer also shared a billboard poster of himself and Hamlinz with the word 'found' over it. Daequan also shared the following tweet after the upload of the house tour:

The House tour video is only the beginning, we got so much coming! Thank you for the patience 🖤 Love you guys frfr without yall this could never be possible. — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) August 26, 2021

THE RETURN STARTS NOW…@NRG_Daequan and @NRG_Hamlinz have officially joined the #NRGFam with 7 of their best friends to create the NRG Thoom House 😈🏡 pic.twitter.com/fngXvVHt0G — NRG (@NRGgg) August 26, 2021

Fans share their excitement for Daequan and Hamlinz's return

The two Twitch streamers' return has been met with over 100 tweets since their announcement on August 24. The video titled Revealing Daequan and Hamlinz New 7M Content House was posted on August 26 and has received over 900 thousand views.

Many users began commenting on the discovery of various promotional billboards and posters along the West Coast prior to their announcement. Others were ready for Daequan and Hamlinz to return to streaming.

One user commented:

"So basically Daequan and Hamlinz got all their friends signed to NRG to create content with them, that's some real sh-t there."

Another user commented:

"DAEQUAN AND HAMLINZ ARE BACK OMFG."

A third user explained the event in short detail:

"So Hamlinz and Daequan were both huge streamers in Fortnite, but then they left for like 2 years. Everyone has been asking for them to come back, and they just announced that they're coming back together and everyones going crazy!"

Hamlinz and Daequan finally back omg what a time to be alive😩 pic.twitter.com/qdP8cLyFfh — Diogo🃏🔌 (@Diogo__DS) August 26, 2021

I’m not even gone lie, seeing @NRG_Hamlinz @NRG_Daequan streaming really motivated me to get better everyday. I’m glad you guys are back!!! ✊🏿✊🏿❤️💯 https://t.co/0kgeSWvoYI — R3ality (@R3ality_y) August 27, 2021

Hamlinz and daequan have one thing to do pic.twitter.com/qP95g7lqBf — God Replier Moula (@MoulaFN) August 26, 2021

“So Hamlinz and Daequan were both huge streamers in Fortnite, but then they left for like 2 years. Everyone has been asking for them to come back, and they just announced that they're coming back together and everyones going crazy!" pic.twitter.com/ABImIZIKk8 — Texas. (@Texas_404) August 25, 2021

so basically daequan and hamlinz got all their friends signed to nrg to create content with them, thats some real shit there — G2 MackWood (@MackWood1x) August 26, 2021

i hope Daequan and Hamlinz joining NRG wasn’t a MYTH, it seems like they are feeling EDGY because they seem to have forgot to CLIX the go live button, hopefully they RON a lot of ads like BUCKE — NRG Bucke (@BuckeFPS) August 26, 2021

DAEQUAN AND HAMLINZ ARE BACK OMFG pic.twitter.com/bN0LoHtuw4 — ItsDynamite 🧨 (@ItsDynamiteTV) August 25, 2021

Daequan & Hamlinz potentially coming back to streaming makes me so happy. — FaZe Thiefs (@Thiefs) August 24, 2021

First the spider-man trailer, now DAEQUAN AND HAMLINZ?!?!?! AYOOOOOO 😭 pic.twitter.com/kVYeL1zjQc — JLN (@J431EN) August 24, 2021

Neither of the Twitch streamers have made an official announcement in regards to using the platform. At this time, it appears they have only commented on their house tour video.

