Fans unhappy as Leslie Jones X NBC drama intensifies over Olympics tweets 

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, has said she is rethinking whether she should continue with her live tweeting, live recaps and video narration of the Olympic games. The star has been live tweeting and recapping the past few Summer and Winter Olympic games.

It seems like the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be the last year that fans get to see the star and her passionate commentary online. The former SNL star said she was "frustrated" that her commentary videos were getting blocked.

In a post on Instagram, she said that she was wondering if this should be the last Olympics that she would live tweet. She captioned the post saying:

Fans were extremely unhappy with what happened to Leslie Jones and took to social media to express their disappointment.

Leslie Jones says she might no longer live tweet and recap the Olympics

Through her Instagram post, she conveyed how hard it became for her to live tweet or narrate when her videos were getting blocked. She hinted at NBC when said she felt tired of fighting the folks who did not want her to live tweet the events and ended up blocking her videos.

The former SNL star confessed that she realized the athletes and people loved what she was doing but it was just getting too hard for her. She also clarified over Twitter that the ones that are making it difficult for her are not hate comments or trolls, but NBC itself.

In another of her commentary videos on Instagram, she talked about her passion for doing what she did.

"I do this because I really enjoy watching the Olympics. I really love you guys' reactions, this is like everybody coming together, no matter what's going on. When I'm doing this, my spirit is totally in it. I do this with real passion."

Leslie Jones 🦋 @Lesdoggg I have watched olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad. So this is from my heart. Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating. @TeamUSA I have watched olympics since I could walk lol. Me and my dad. So this is from my heart. Y’all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it’s frustrating. @TeamUSA https://t.co/uhomVaOuvK

Jones also tweeted asking fans to contact NBC, which has featured recaps from Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart in its Peacock coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but not Leslie.

In this thread, actor Holly Robinson Peete replied saying:

"Yeah your commentary is great and you should be doing this on Peacock like snoop and Kev!!!!!!"

Jones responded by saying:

"You think Kevin and snoop give a f*** about athletes and Olympics? Honestly I think this should be my last one. Its frustrating."

Leslie's fans express their support to the actor

Fans took to social media to express their support for Leslie Jones and disappointment at the incident.

Treat Williams @Rtreatwilliams Leslie Jones IS the Olympics. I love you @Lesdoggg makes my year every year Leslie Jones IS the Olympics. I love you @Lesdoggg makes my year every year

just me @TwoSockTwin @DavidDTSS @NBCOlympics is just a collection of bad decisions. Leslie Jones is the best commentator they have and they aren’t even paying her. @DavidDTSS @NBCOlympics is just a collection of bad decisions. Leslie Jones is the best commentator they have and they aren’t even paying her.

mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL NBC needs Leslie Jones more than she needs them. NBC needs Leslie Jones more than she needs them.

David Dennis Jr. @DavidDTSS NBC telling Leslie Jones to stop posting their vids instead of offering her a show on Peacock is very loud NBC telling Leslie Jones to stop posting their vids instead of offering her a show on Peacock is very loud

Fans felt they got so much from Leslie Jones' Instagram posts that they didn't feel the need to watch the actual game.

TravelingMelissa @melissacain1 @DavidDTSS Is anyone actually watching the Olympics outside of Leslie Jones Instagram posts? I’m not, I’m getting all Olympic information from Miss Jones, she’s the perfect combination of wonder, enthusiasm and facts. @DavidDTSS Is anyone actually watching the Olympics outside of Leslie Jones Instagram posts? I’m not, I’m getting all Olympic information from Miss Jones, she’s the perfect combination of wonder, enthusiasm and facts.

Tucker @mooretuck Personally, I pay attention to Leslie Jones’s commentary much more than the actual Olympics. Don’t get me started on her Kornacki commentary. Pure genius. Personally, I pay attention to Leslie Jones’s commentary much more than the actual Olympics. Don’t get me started on her Kornacki commentary. Pure genius.

Some fans pointed out that it was another attempt to silence Black women and Black voices.

Jason Elias @Zebop



#TheOlympics, #Beijing2022 First Whoopi Goldberg on #TheView and now Leslie Jones with #NBCSports trying to stop her own personal tweets about the Winter Olympics. It feels like don't want our voices anywhere and when they pretend they do they want us to be quiet. First Whoopi Goldberg on #TheView and now Leslie Jones with #NBCSports trying to stop her own personal tweets about the Winter Olympics. It feels like don't want our voices anywhere and when they pretend they do they want us to be quiet.#TheOlympics, #Beijing2022

Jay Perk 😷 @JohnathanPerk This isn’t about NBC hating Black women. Or the one no-knock warrant that killed Breonna. Or one state’s abortion ban.



Our WHOLE society treats Black women like trash. This isn’t a TV problem. News of Whoopi and Leslie Jones are just what’s on your screens now. Pls think bigger! This isn’t about NBC hating Black women. Or the one no-knock warrant that killed Breonna. Or one state’s abortion ban.Our WHOLE society treats Black women like trash. This isn’t a TV problem. News of Whoopi and Leslie Jones are just what’s on your screens now. Pls think bigger!

NBC had sent Jones to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to cover beach volleyball, track and field, swimming, and gymnastics during the 2016 Summer Olympics. She had also visited South Korea to cover the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Jones gained widespread recognition as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and was also a writer for the show. She had hosted the ABC show Supermarket Sweep and starred in stand-up comedy specials Problem Child: Leslie Jones and Leslie Jones: Time Machine. She has also appeared in films like Top Five, Trainwreck, Ghostbusters and Coming 2 America.

