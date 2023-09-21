"Fantasy feels safe and loved": SF9 fans get emotional as leader Youngbin shares heartwarming letter following Rowoon's departure

On September 18, SF9’s Youngbin shared a heartwarming letter with fans after group member Rowoon's departure. The group’s fanbase also known as ‘Fantasy’ was left concerned by Rowoon's exit from the group but Youngbin's words gave them hope and comfort. As soon as fans read the letter, they got emotional and shared their thoughts on social media. Many appreciated that Youngbin made an effort to help them during this difficult time.

Youngbin shared the letter on the group's official fancafe website and mentioned his struggle to find the right words to console fans who were affected by Rowoon's departure from the group. Youngbin even apologized for being unable to repay the immense support from fans and then ensured to show his better side to the fans.

Youngbin also added that he had a lengthy conversation with Rowoon during his recent military leave and they discussed the many events and experiences they shared over the past seven years. Youngbin also gave his support for Rowoon's future endeavors and expressed hope that their paths would cross again and that they could all smile brightly.

SF9 fans react as leader Youngbin pens heartfelt letter after Rowoon's Departure

SF9’s Youngbin expressed his gratitude towards fans and assured them that the boy group would work harder in the future. Here is how fans reacted on social media to the artist's message shared after Rowoon's departure.

More on K-pop group SF9

SF9’s agency FNC Entertainment also shared in an official statement that Rowoon would be focusing on his acting career. Rowoon also shared in his own handwritten letter the challenges of balancing singing and acting and expressed his desire to try something new. The Korean actor also reflected on misunderstandings in the past. He also mentioned how thankful he was for the support and the memories from the last seven years.

The K-pop group SF9, which stands for Sensational Feeling 9, originally had nine members. The group was founded by FNC Entertainment and debuted on October 5, 2016, with the artists' first album, Feeling Sensation. After Rowoon left the group, they now have eight members—Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani.

The group has been active in the K-pop industry, even winning accolades through their music performances. They are well known for appearing in a competition show Kingdom: Legendary War in 2021. The group had a hit release in their ninth EP Turn Over with the lead single Tear Drop on July 5, 2021, and in their tenth EP Rumination with the hit single Trauma on November 22, 2021. The group also got their first win for Trauma on Music Bank on December 3, 2021.

Rowoon's departure has affected the fandom significantly, but it has also brought a new chapter in the group and in Rowoon's artistic journey. Fans continue to support both the group and Rowoon. Youngbin's recent letter has healed Fantasy and also promised a bright future for the group.

