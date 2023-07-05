On July 4, 2023, following the reports of Ilgan Sports, where the FIFTY FIFTY members supposedly shut down the filming for the Barbie Dreams OST music video, their agency, ATTRAKT, responded to the same. The agency revealed that they couldn't shoot the music video earlier due to Aran's surgery, which demanded the rest of two months.

Since their situations later blew up into a lawsuit dispute between them, the group has been losing other benefits, like their appearance at KCON LA.

Since last week, the air around the two has been heated up as a result of accusations brought by ATTRAKT against certain third parties who were trying to poach FIFTY FIFTY. As it continued to grow confusing, with the members filing lawsuits against the company for lack of regard for their health and failure to pay them appropriately, fans were naturally concerned about the group's future.

ATTRAKT, FIFTY FIFTY's agency, responds to reports of Barbie Dreams' MV and KCON LA appearance cancellation

Soon after the reports from Ilgan Sports landed on the internet, ATTRAKT responded quickly by explaining their stance. Their statement showcased that they've been facing several difficulties in properly scheduling a music video shoot for Barbie Dreams.

It’s true that at present, we have been unable to film a music video for the ‘Barbie’ OST. Member Aran was sick and had to undergo surgery, and she needed about two months to recover, so we were unable to schedule a shoot for the music video. But then the current situation happened, so it became difficult.

However, unlike what fans anxiously anticipated, FIFTY FIFTY will continue to sit on the list of artists contributing to the movie's OST tracklist. As scheduled, the group's track is set to be released with the movie's release on July 21, 2023. However, the promised music video that was expected to accompany the song's release is unlikely to roll out due to the current situation with the members, and ATTRAKT has unfortunately been canceled.

Additionally, another loss of opportunity that the members are facing due to the lawsuit dispute is the cancellation of their KCON LA appearance. While many fans were excited about their first overseas schedule, which would have garnered much exposure and popularity for the group, the cancellation of the same has upset many. ATTRAKT explains the cancellation as follows:

Due to the internal circumstances that have been recently reported in the media.

Those who've been up to date with FIFTY FIFTY's dispute with their agency, ATTRAKT, would be aware of the fact that the members recently announced the lawsuit they filed against the agency on June 23. The group's concern for the members' health was the same when Aran's surgical information was revealed without her consent and she was asked to participate in the Barbie Dreams production while she was recovering.

Additionally, the group also stated that there had been an unfair distribution of their pay from the company, which was specifically noticeable after their beaming success through Cupid. As the resolution of the lawsuit will kick off soon, it leaves many curious about where FIFTY FIFTY will be headed in the future.

Poll : 0 votes