"Fighting out in the snow is crazy work"- Brooklyn Queen and Misty drama explored as internet reacts to viral fight video

Videos of influencers Brooklyn Queen and Misty getting into an altercation have gone viral online. On January 16, The Shade Room Teens reported on Instagram that the fight between the two broke out after Misty got kissed on the neck by Jay Cinco, a few weeks ago. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the duel.

X user @faiithebaddest took to the social networking site on January 15 to share videos of the two women fighting it out in the snow. At several points, the duo extended jabs at each other, with them also landing on the ground. As bystanders recorded the same, they eventually attempted to break up the fight between Brooklyn Queen and Misty.

Expand Tweet

The video has since gone viral online, with the tweet garnering nearly two million views. Meanwhile, one netizen commented:

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, The Shade Room Teens reported that a few weeks ago Jay Cinco was “dared” to kiss Misty on the neck during a livestream. He proceeded to do so, subsequently leading to the fight. For those uninitiated, Cinco has been romantically linked to Brooklyn Queen.

Netizens have flooded the internet with reactions that expressed shock and amusement. Some comments read:

“All misty did was hug and back up both lost it wasn’t a good fight,” an X user said.

“Brooklyn Queen better watch out, Misty’s got the moves,” another internet user said.

“Misty definitely came through with that one,” a platform user said.

Brooklyn Queen hails from Detroit, Michigan. She is a former member of the GoatFamLA and also amassed a following after appearing in the Influencer City web series. The 19-year-old went on to become the host of the Girl Talk podcast. Some other reactions read:

“Bro damn these influencers really can’t fight,” an X user said.

“Fighting in snow is pure insanity,” another internet user said.

Jay Cinco, who is known for songs Ghetto Angels and Hood Confessions has not publicly addressed the fight at the time of writing this article.

“Both lost. We need a fight where there’s no snow, better yet we need a boxing match inside a place cause ofc there’s no snow inside,” an internet user said.

Meanwhile, Misty is a YouTuber who goes by Princess Misty on the video-sharing platform. She has amassed over 800,000 subscribers on her channel. She consistently uploads comedy and lifestyle content with her latest video being titled, DARE OR DRINK WITH MY OLD AHH GMA.

Drama between Brooklyn Queen and Misty explored as physical fight video goes viral online

As per The Shade Room Teens, Brooklyn took to social media platform TikTok to express that she felt disrespected after the kiss happened. She stated online that if she did something similar, it would “be a problem.” She added in a video:

“It’s just the respect. It’s like certain people have certain level of respect for people and them two people just don’t have certain level of respect for me and obviously you don’t have certain respect for yourself.”

Misty then appeared in a TikTok livestream to address her interaction with Cinco, and she attempted to defend herself by saying that it was not a proper kiss but a kiss on the neck. She went on to say that she did not want to hear from people about “loyalty” as nobody offered her a place when she was sleeping in a car and “had nowhere to go.” Misty then explained:

“It’s a certain level to that friendship. Nobody checking up on s**t.”

The fight between the two women went on to escalate as they shared cryptic TikTok videos about each other, with them eventually appearing in a TikTok livestream alongside Messy Maj. Brooklyn Queen was seen asking Misty to share her address with her, seemingly hinting at the women getting into a physical fight.

Following the altercation in the snow, Misty took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the two fighting it out in the snow and also wrote, “idk bout everybody else but I had fun.”

The drama between the duo remains ongoing, with followers awaiting further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback