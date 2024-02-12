"Filmed this like Mysterio revealing Spider-Man's secret identity": Kanye Super Bowl commercial sparks hilarious reactions online

The unusual nature of Kanye West’s Super Bowl LVIII commercial has left the internet on a hilarious wave. West’s ad came out as a recording filmed likely inside a car, on his cellphone. The Chicago rapper held the phone up close to his face, as he said:

“Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial.”

Before promoting his website Yeezy.com, West disclosed that they splurged so much on securing an advertising slot during the Super Bowl that they fell short of finance to shoot the actual commercial. However, the rapper did not seem affected as he continued with a straight face and a compelling tone:

“But the idea is I want you to go to yeezy.com.”

West even spelled out the URL for the viewers and also said:

“...and imma write it at the bottom of the screen, and I got some shoes, and, and....that’s it.”

Kanye West’s commercial premiered during the Super Bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11. The unconventional format of the commercial quickly grabbed everyone’s attention and interest, as they praised the rapper for coming up with the genius advertising idea.

One X user commented on NFR Podcast's post on the same and compared the video recording with Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, the antagonist in Spider-Man: Far From Home. At the end of the movie, Mysterio revealed Spider-Man's identity as Peter Parker through a video clip recorded in a similar manner as West's Super Bowl commercial.

Netizens react to West promoting Yeezy.com in unusual Super Bowl commercial. (Image via X/NFR Podcast)

Internet erupts in hilarious reactions to Kanye West's Super Bowl commercial

Kanye West's ad during the Super Bowl LVIII game on Sunday sent netizens doubling up with laughter. Some compared the video with Mysterio revealing Spider-Man's identity while others found similarity with the Riddler from Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

Kanye West is also selling t-shirts and trousers on Yeezy.com. The vinyl versions of his newly released album, Vultures 1 are also available on the website. Kanye, in collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign released the album on Saturday, February 10.

