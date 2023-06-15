“It's looking pretty good”: Tom Holland on Spider-Man 4 script

While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to rule at the box office, Tom Holland has dropped ample hints about a Spider-Man 4 movie being in the works. Since his debut as the friendly neighborhood superhero Spider-Man, Tom Holland has breathed new life into the iconic character. However, No Way Home was supposed to be the franchise's final film.

Tom Holland teased his fans and threw out an open challenge to Marvel studios by saying that he is unsure if it would be possible to top the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home even if there is a fourth film in the making. Holland told Yahoo Entertainment that he is willing to make a comeback only if MCU can reprise his role for a better and punchier plot.

In a recent interview with Inverse for the promotion of his new Apple TV+ show, The Crowded Room, Holland said:

“Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to [Spider-Man], we will do so. But if we can’t find a way to compete with the third one, he’ll swing off into the sunset. Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows?–But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see."

Holland added that he is looking forward as he assured an untitled Spider-Man 4 script is in store. He teased, saying that there is "some stuff going on" that he is “excited about.”

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are": Tom Holland on Spider-Man 4

Before the Writers Guild of America strike, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios were reportedly busy advancing the Spider-Man 4 script. As already known, Holland was spotted stepping in and out of meetings with Marvel to discuss his future with the studio.

Following a first attempt by Sam Raimi ten years ago, the producer and executive of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, confirmed the fourth installment's development.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are,–We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started,” Amy told Variety.

The 27-year-old Uncharted star made a follow-up statement on the strike and said that though he can’t share too much, he has “been having meetings” about the next installment.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages,” Tom told Variety at the premiere of The Crowded Room.

More importantly, there are whispers of a live-action Miles Morales making his debut along with a Spider-woman.

"Given the opportunity, I would jump at it”: Tom on the multiversal Spider-Man

Given the outrageous popularity of the Into the Spider-Verse movies, Miles Morales has gained a special place in the hearts of MCU fans. After the multiversal reunion of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, Miles is about to step foot in the live-action scene in the long run.

Since the appearance of Donald Glover, who played Miles’ uncle Aaron Davis, in Homecoming, the stakes have been high for two Spidermen rendevous in Queens, New York. In his interview with Inverse, Holland said he would be honored if Peter Parker shared the screen with Morales.

“I would be honored to bring Miles Morales into the live action world. How we do that, I don't know, but given the opportunity, I would jump at it.”

Watch No Way Home on Netflix and catch Across the Spider-Verse playing across theatres worldwide.

