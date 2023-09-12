"Finally 7/7": Fans go down memory lane as all members of BTS finally made their appearances on Suchwita

September 11, 2023, was an important day for ARMYs as BTS member Suga’s renowned show, Suchwita, had V as a guest. With his appearance, all seven members of BTS have now officially graced the show.

Suchwita started on December 5, 2022, with leader RM as the first guest of the show.

As all the BTS members have now graced the show, fans got emotional thinking it might be the last episode of Suchwita for a while, given that Suga has already initiated his enlistment process.

This episode and moment was made even more emotional by the Suchwita editors, who displayed a one-minute clip at the end of the episode, starting with the dialogue:

“With V appearing, all seven BTS have been on the show.”

This clip was basically a slideshow and collection of different moments from each of the episodes where the BTS members appeared.

V becomes the last member of BTS to appear on Suga's Suchwita, leaving fans emotional

During the course of the show, loads of heartfelt moments were shared among the BTS members. Even though the show witnessed appearances from many other beloved Korean celebrities, it was the BTS members that fans eagerly waited for. Now that all these episodes have been wrapped up, fans couldn’t help but feel the pang of loss.

It is Suchwita’s tradition that every guest has to bring a drink to the show, which is then shared by host Suga and the guest. The empty bottle is then signed by the respective guest and is stored in the cabinet as a showpiece. Just like that, with episode 18 marking the appearance of all BTS members on the show, all their signed bottles were kept in line and beautifully displayed at the end.

Starting with member RM who appeared in the very first episode, Jimin appeared in episode 7 on March 27, 2023, Suga in episode 9 on April 24 - as this episode was hosted by BTS leader RM - Jin in episode 12 on June 10, j-hope in episode 14 on July 19, Jungkook in episode 15 on July 29, and finally, V in episode 18 on September 11.

The video at the end of episode was what had fans crying a river. This video featured one dialog from each member and then transitioned into the group introducing themselves for all the 10 years they’ve been together. The clip showed the first video from 2013, the year marking BTS’ debut, and the last video was from 2023, marking a decade of their togetherness.

The last scene of the clip was a shot of BTS’ newly released book, Beyond The Story.

Let’s take a look at the sincere and heartfelt comments from ARMYs, many of whom said they were moved to tears after episode 18 of Suchwita.

As one signature dialogue was picked from every BTS member’s Suchwita episode, here is what each person said:

RM: My dream is living in the present and to continue to live in the present forever.

Jimin: My dream is for this team to continue for a long time.

Suga: I do imagine a future where all seven of us are together until we die.

Jin: I want to do what I want to do right now and I want that happiness to last.

j-hope: ARMY who loves BTS and BTS who loves the ARMY.

Jungkook: I want to experience a moment where I'm super proud of myself.

V: If the time comes when we all get together, let's go on a trip.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the next release of OT7 content, desperately awaiting the opportunity to see all seven members together once again. The last time they were seen as a complete group was in March, when Jin had completed his 100 days in the military and they had gathered for a celebratory dinner.

Additionally, during Suga's solo concert tour D-DAY's finale, six out of seven members were present, with only Jungkook absent. Fans are now counting down the days until they can reunite with the BTS members.