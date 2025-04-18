“Finally! Took them long enough”- Netizens react as McDonald’s teases bringing back Snack Wraps before October 2025

On April 15, McDonald’s Day, the fast-food chain teased fans with a new date for the return of Snack Wraps. They shared a cryptic message on social media, hinting that Snack Wraps will be back on the 14th of a month before October.

"its close i can feel it," the caption of the post read.

This announcement created a buzz among fans on the web.

"Finally! Took them long enough. McDonald’s might actually be on their redemption arc now," a user wrote on X .

Many fans showed their excitement in the comment section of the announcement post.

"THANK YOU, FINALLY!!! It was your best menu item and yall took it away. Thanks for atleast bringin it back," a fan commented on X.

"I’ve been waiting since they left the menu to be able to order one again so imma need the full date ASAP so I can put it on my calendar🗓️✅," another user replied on X.

"As a person who has been complaining about the snack wrap being gone for YEARS I need a notification sent via amber alert style the second it comes back," a user wrote on X.

Fans also want this to become a permanent item in the menu this time,

"Please make this permanent again and not LIMITED TIME ONLY. I cannot endure the 5 stages of Snack Wrap grief again!!!," a user commented on McDonald's post.

Since this post came on McDonald's Day, it was seen as a present from the restaurant.

"Mcdonald’s is the only company where on their birthday, they give everybody else a present," a franchise owner wrote on X .

In addition to X, the announcement frenzied fans alike on Instagram.

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds)

Some popular names also took to the comment section to show their excitement.

Some other reactions on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds)

The fans have been excited for the Snack Wraps for months now, and McDonald's is finally bringing them back. The exact date is yet to come; meanwhile, fans are excited that it will certainly hit before October this year.

McDonald's shares a new date for the arrival of Snack Wraps

Snack Wraps were one of the most loved items on the McDonald's menu and were discontinued in 2016 due to some operational bottlenecks. However, a strong demand from its customers forced the label to bring this iconic snack back.

In December 2024, the label shared a date (XX.XX.2025), confirming that the fan-favorite item will hit stores in 2025. Later in February 2025, it reassured the arrival in its Q4 earnings conference call as part of its chicken menu expansion.

McDonald's has now further narrowed the date (0X.14.2025), which assures fans that Snack Wraps will certainly be available before October this year. Many fans online have been speculating about the actual date based on their calculations.

Popular food tracker and Instagrammer @snackolator also shared a post suggesting that Snack Wraps are most likely to arrive in June, since this month another much-awaited item, Chicken Strips, is expected to hit the stores.

Although the exact release date for the Snack Wraps has not been announced by McDonald's, new cryptic hint has reassured fans that they will be available before September 15 this year.

