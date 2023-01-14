First Script reading of The Heavenly Idol reveals star-studded cast and more

tvN’s upcoming K-drama, The Heavenly Idol, has unveiled its star-studded cast, which includes Backstreet Rookie star Kim Min-kyu and actress of Hi, Bye Mama! Go Bo-yeol.

Based on a popular webtoon and webnovel of the same name, The Heavenly Idol is a fantasy romantic comedy K-drama revolving around the story of High Priest Rembrary who, by a strange turn of events, finds himself waking up in the body of unknown K-Pop idol Woo Yeon-woo, who plays for a band named Wild Animals.

The production kick-started with the first script reading with director Park So-yeon, script-writer Lee Chun-geum, along with the lead actors Kim Min-gyu, Go Bo-yeol, Lee Jang-woo, and Ye Ji-won.

Sharing how the script reading went, the production team noted that the coordination between the stars was remarkable and the jovial and fun environment on-set instantly thawed the ice of unfamiliarity between the cast members and made it a fun experience. They stated:

“The synergy between Kim Min Kyu, Go Bo Gyeol, Lee Jang Woo, and all the cast plus the combination of the drama’s unique characters gave a constant laugh at the script reading.”

“A variety of stories in the drama will give laughter, butterflies, and excitement”: Cast of The Heavenly Idol showcase their talents at the first script reading

The first glimpse of tvN’s The Heavenly Idol promises that the show will be highly entertaining and successful. Hinting at the nature of the show and the qualities of the characters to look out for, the production team noted:

“From Kim Min Kyu’s holy and absurd adaptation, to the entertainment industry, and to Kim Min Kyu and Go Bo Gyeol’s romantic comedy, a variety of stories in the drama will give laughter, butterflies, and excitement, so please look forward to the show’s premiere.”

International heartthrob Kim Min-kyu was quick to impress everyone with his portrayal of High Priest Rembrary. His synchronization with the original webtoon character brought out the Business Proposal star's versatility.

Since he is the most powerful priest in the fantasy world, Rembrary has a strange manner of speaking. To convey the bizarre circumstances that his character suddenly confronts, Kim Min-kyu managed to pull off the foolish acting required of him, which lightened the spirit on set and made it an amusing and memorable experience.

Go Bo-gyeol, who will be portraying the role of the female protagonist Kim Dal, augmented the fun with her charms. Kim Dal is the manager of Wild Animals and Woo Yeon Woo's number one fan. The Confession Couple star put on a charming performance as a devoted follower who was concerned about her idol. She also put on a hilarious performance as her character was entirely perplexed by her beloved idol's abrupt transformation in personality.

The Heavenly Idol is set to premiere on February 14 on tvN.

