Fixins shooting: Search for suspect underway as diner killed in Downtown LA restaurant

On November 28, 2023, following the Fixins shooting, a man succumbed to gunshot injuries and died. The incident took place when a masked gunman entered the Fixins Soul Kitchen restaurant at a live entertainment venue and opened fire. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the shooting occurred at 6:15 pm in the 800 block of West Olympic.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the search for the suspect remains ongoing.

Los Angeles Police Department described the suspect as a Black male who reportedly fled the scene in a white Honda, possibly an SUV.

Fixins shooting leaves a second victim injured

Los Angeles Times reported that Los Angeles Police Captain Raul Jovel informed that briefly after 6 pm, the gunman parked his vehicle on Figueroa Boulevard, outside the restaurant and then walked in wearing a mask and dark clothes.

According to the report by the Los Angeles Times, the suspect shot a handgun at a 43-year-old man. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His identity remains undisclosed pending notification of his family.

KTLA reported that Los Angeles Police Department Commander Lillian Carranza stated:

"It is a concern at any place, not just at L.A. Live or anywhere in the city of Los Angeles, but yes, this is a tourist location. It is hundreds, if not thousands of people a day."

Authorities also informed that a second victim, a woman who was present during the Fixins shooting, sustained a graze wound and was later reported to be in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

NBC Los Angeles reported that following the shooting, the restaurant issued a statement that read:

"Fixins Soul Kitchen is shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred this evening at our LA location. Our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones."

ABC 7 reported that, according to Los Angeles Police Department Commander Lillian Carranza, there are multiple witnesses to the Fixins shooting, including customers and employees, who will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Motive behind Fixins shooting remains undetermined

ABC 7 reported that, as per Los Angeles Police Department Commander Lillian Carranza, the suspect knew the male victim, and the shooting was not random. However, authorities believe that the two victims were not known to each other.

Los Angeles Times reported that a motive behind the Fixins shooting is yet to be determined. However, authorities believe that the incident was unprovoked, with the victim being a pre-decided potential target.

According to the report by the Los Angeles Times, it remains unknown if the suspect and the deceased victim spoke to each other right before the shooting, and authorities do not believe the Fixins shooting to be a threat to the public.