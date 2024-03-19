Flex X Cop confirms season 2: Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun in discussion to return

Flex X Cop featuring Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun recently confirmed a second season, sending fans into a frenzy. Flex X Cop is an action comedy-drama based on the Russian TV series Silver Spoon, portraying the story of a third-generation chaebol turned cop and a veteran detective.

On March 18, an official from SBS confirmed that writer Kim Ba-da is working on the script for the drama's second season. Meanwhile, Ahm Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun who are currently leading the drama as the main characters are in talks to reprise their roles for the next season.

An official from SBS, talking about the progress of the second season, said,

“Writer Kim Ba-da has already started working on the script for Season 2, and we are positively discussing Season 2 with main supporting actors such as Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun, and is coordinating the schedule”.

Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun in discussion to reprise their roles as main cast members

On March 18, SBS channel confirmed that the writer Kim Ba-da who penned the pilot season of Flex X Cop has begun writing the script for the second season. As anticipation regarding the cast members rose, officials from SBS revealed that they are discussing with Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun about their return in the second season.

The K-drama saw a notable rise in viewership ratings of the show given its captivating storyline, plot, and star-studded cast. The K-drama commenced with a 5.7 percent nationwide viewership rating and saw an increase to 11 percent.

Furthermore, anticipation is at an all-time high as the first season has not yet been concluded. Fans and viewers eagerly wait to see how the story unfolds in the pilot season.

Flex X Cop plot

Flex X Cop follows the story of a fun-loving third-generation chaebol Jin I-soo played by Ahn Bo-hyun who is extremely rich and does not require anyone's assistance. However, his life turns upside down when he gets involved in a crime case.

Using his connections, Jin I-soo joins the crime department of Gangha Police Station to catch the criminals. Jin I-soo works under Lee Gang-hyun played by Park Ji-hyun, a veteran detective dedicated to her work. Lee Gang-hyun possesses remarkable social skills, but Jin I-soo is a hurdle in her way. A significant incident leads them to team up and ultimately become partners.

Flex X Cop featuring Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Byung-chun, Kim Shin-bi, Kang Sang-jun, Jeon Hye-jin, and Kwak Si-yang started airing on SBS TV on January 26, 2024. It is also aired on the OTT platform Wavve in South Korea and Disney + in some regions internationally.

Episode 15 of the show will be aired on Friday, March 22 at 10 PM KST on Wavve, Disney +, and SBS TV.