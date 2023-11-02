Flipping for Christmas cast: Marcus Rosner, Ashley Newbrough, and others star in Hallmark film

Hallmark Channel’s heavy lineup for the upcoming Christmas season begins with the considerably awaited release of the film Flipping for Christmas.

Set to be released on November 3, the movie stars the likes of Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner. It appears to be a lightearted romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the holidays.

Directed with Katherine Barrell, the movie will initially be released in UK on the Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream on multiple platforms. Here, we look at everything that is known about the upcoming release.

Hallmark Channel’s Flipping for Christmas stars Marcus Rosner and Ashley Newbrough

Set to premiere on Friday, November 3, the movie's trailer/sneak peak offers a brief glimpse into what one can expect. The one-minute clip focusses on the lead characters Abigail and Bo, as they engage in conversation while painting the wall.

Bo, played by Rosner, ends up playfully smearing some paint on Abigail, played by Newbrough, leading to a bit of a back-and-forth. The two lead characters’ playful banter appears to be at a recently inherited house that Abigail has agreed to flip over when asked by her sister.

However, she ends up finding out that the co-beneficiary has no plans to flip the house for money, which appears to be the main plot of the film. The synopsis reads:

"It's almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail, portrayed by Ashley Newbrough, agrees to help her sister with the 'simple flip' of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo, played by Marcus Rosner, has other plans in mind."

The lighthearted romantic comedy is one of the innumerable films part of the Hallmark Channel’s catalog for the upcoming holiday season and appears ideal for a casual watch. Both the actors have previously worked in multiple Hallmark and Lifetime movies.

Ashley Newbrough first acted in TV series such as Privileged, Rent a Goalie, and Degrassi the Next Generation. She has also starred in Hallmark movies such as Christmas Love Letter, Love Under the Stars, and Love in Glacier National Park: A National Park Romance.

On the other hand, Rosner is a British actor who also has experience working with Hallmark. He has previously played cameos in TV series such as Arrow, Supernatural and Continuum. The Hallmark movies he has been a part of previously include Notes of Autumn and Romance to the Rescue.

Set to be released at 8 PM ET, Flipping for Christmas promises to be a similarly entertaining Holiday watch for viewers all over the world. The film will be available on demand as part of the Hallmark Channel TV package, which is only one of the places where the movie will be available to be watched, as well.

Peacock’s partnership with Hallmark TV means that the online platform will also give its subscribers access to Flipping for Christmas.

Finally, a range of other streaming platforms will also stream the movie. Viewers can also watch Flipping for Christmas on Sling TV, Friendly TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

Hence, even if you end up missing the premiere on Hallmark TV, there are a number of ways in which Flipping for Christmas can be viewed.