Florence Pugh hit in face by thrown object during Dune 2 CCXP 2023 panel 

Dune: Part two panel at Sao Paulo’s Comic-Con event saw actor Florence Pugh getting hit by an object hurled on stage. As seen in videos shared across various social media platforms, Florence Pugh was on stage with her co-actors, including Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Timothée Chalamet.

The actors, who are a part of the cast of Dune: Part Two, were slated for a discussion on the sci-fi movie at the Sao Paulo Comic-Con, also called CCXP.

At the end of the discussion, the team posed for photographs on the stage. Florence Pugh was seen recoiling on stage as a small object hit her face. She put her hand to her eye where the object hit her. As her co-stars reacted in shock, the Black Widow actor bent down to pick up the object.

Expand Tweet

Florence Pugh is not the first celebrity to face this misconduct

There seems to be a growing rowdy behavior in the fan crowds that attend celebrity events. A week ago, R&B singer Ari Lennox had a bottle thrown at the stage during her performance. The performer took it up with the audience, threatening to take action.

“Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the f**king stage like that,” she said.

Expand Tweet

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha had a phone thrown on stage during her performance in June 2023. An injured Bebe had to get stitches while the culprit was arrested.

Taylor Swift famously stopped her performance during her stage show for Eras Tour in Buenos Aires when she faced a similar attack on stage. Pausing her performance, Taylor addressed the audience directly, telling them while she loved to take their presents, she preferred them not to be thrown on stage.

“It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.”

Expand Tweet

In other instances, Drake and Harry Styles walked off stage when attacked this way, Adelle challenged the crowd to face her, and Cardi B threw her microphone at the guest who had thrown water on her.

While more and more celebrities are taking a stand about the disorderly behavior of the audience, many fans are also slamming such actions. Florence Pugh’s fans have taken to social media to condemn the trend.

More about Dune: Part Two and Florence Pugh's role in the movie

Florence Pugh in Dune 2 (Image via WB Pictures@Niko Tavernise)

Florence Pugh is joining the cast of Dune: Part Two as the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan. As mentioned, she, her co-stars, and director Dennis Villeneuve were present at the CCXP 2023 to discuss the movie’s journey, provide a sneak peek, and share exclusive clips.

While the actor shared her experiences working and spending time with her co-actors, she also appreciated the audience in the room.

“So it feels really, really special being here with the second one,” she said.

A scene from Dune 2 (Image vis WB @Niko Tavernise.com)

Dune: Part Two is based on the second part of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, published in 1965. The story follows Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he sides with the inhabitants of Arrakis, a desert planet, in their war against House Harkonnen. The hero who can foresee the future will be left to choose between love and the universe's fate.

The inhabitants, called Fremen, unite with him in his endeavor. The second movie will take Paul and Chani, played by Zendaya, into more strategic warfare. Paul will try to achieve two outcomes in the upcoming movie. While he has to avenge the conspirators who ruined his family, he also has to try and avert the terrible consequences of the war that he can predict.

Watch out for more news about the release of Dune: Part Two.