“Focus on the love”: Ricky Martin returns to stage as nephew drops harassment allegations against singer

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin returned to the stage a day after a case of abuse against him was dismissed.

On July 23, the 50-year-old star held a concert at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl with the LA Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

Martin, who seemed excited and happy, performed several of his hit songs like La Bomba, She Bangs, Vente Pa' Ca, Till I Get to You, Livin' La Vida Loca, Shake Your Bon Bon, and Lola Lola.

Dubbing the evening "beautiful," Martin addressed the crowd mid-performance, stating:

“Are you ready to have a good time? All I want is for you to forget all of your issues. I want you to focus on the love and the light. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?”

Post this, Ricky Martin continued his performance, filled with dances and galore, without mentioning the controversial incestous relationship case with his nephew.

Moreover, the audience also got to listen to his famous song Vuelve, which was performed along with the orchestra conducted by Dudamel.

Ricky Martin had a controversial case going on against him

As mentioned above, Ricky Martin's Los Angeles concert comes a day after his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, withdrew his claims about having an incestous relationship with his famous uncle.

On July 1, 2022, Martin's nephew stated that the duo were involved in a romantic and s*xual relationship for seven months, as per the court document shared by NBC News. His nephew also claimed that Martin had s*xually assaulted, harassed and stalked him. His nephew was granted obtained a restraining order against Martin on July 1 under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

The Cup of Life crooner has repeatedly denied the allegations. On July 21, at a hearing in Puerto Rico, a judge canceled the plea of extending the temporary order of protection against Martin after the case was withdrawn.

As per news outlet Today, Ricky Martin's lawyers stated:

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

Later on, Martin shared a video with his fans addressing the alleged wrongful allegations made against him in a video obtained by TMZ.

“I’m in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process. For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.”

He also wished the "person" who made these "nonsense" claims the best, and hopes that he "doesn’t hurt anybody else.” Ricky Martin stated that he would now prioritize healing through music.

