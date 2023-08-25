“Focusing my rooting on for the boys”: Tino Franco shades former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia about her upcoming BiP appearance

The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia is set to make a comeback in Bachelor in Paradise, season 9. Meanwhile, her former fiancé Tino Franco has confirmed that he would be watching the show, but that it wouldn't be for her. Tino also went on to throw some shade at his ex-fiancé when he appeared on the After Reality podcast with Courtney Robertson on August 23, 2023.

Having heard of speculations about some friends from his season potentially making an appearance on the show, Tino voiced his support for them. His friends from his season of The Bachelorette include Aven Jones and Tyler Norris.

"I'll be watching, but focusing my rooting on for the boys," Tino said on the podcast.

ABC dropped the trailer of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 in the final episode of The Bachelorette season 20. It showed Rachel cozying it up with two former contestants.

Tino Franco spills all about relationship with Bachelorette Rachel Recchia

Rachel Recchia shared the spotlight with Bachelorette, Gabby Windey on season 19 of the show. Rachel first appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor, where she made it to the top 3, but was not given the final rose.

In her own season of the dating reality show, she picked Tino Franco to walk down the aisle with. While the couple did get engaged on the show, their engagement was called off almost immediately due to Tino's infidelity. The cheating incident reportedly took place much before the After The Final Rose reunion episode which was when the couple confirmed their separation.

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia were facing turbulent times in their relationship when the former admitted to kissing another person. He tried to justify it by saying that Rachel had threatened to take her engagement ring off, which led to him believing that their relationship had ended. The Bachelorette alum didn't take to this comment too well but decided to let it go and move on to her next attempt at finding love in Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

Tino, however, expressed that he didn't believe the pair were a good fit to begin with. While a healthy companionship didn't flourish in the case of this couple, Tino gives Rachel credit for her determination and unwillingness to give up.

"... you got to give her credit for there's no quit in her," Tony said about Rachel.

He took to the podcast to shed light on his thoughts about the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, featuring his ex-fiancé, Rachel Recchia. Tino Franco also reflected on his relationship and unfaithfulness, stating that he would have ended his relationship and stopped himself if he could go back in time.

"I would've just broken it off there, like, if I had a magic time machine," he said.

Tino also told Courtney Robertson that he didn't see it working out with Bachelorette Rachel in the future, regardless of his actions. With the breakup wreaking havoc across the internet, Tino rules out any possibility of staying in touch or pursuing things with Rachel. He noted that the couple wasn't right for each other and that he doesn't believe that they will speak to each other again.

The Bachelorette alums are definitely far from being on civil terms with one another, but they will not let that deter them from courting others romantically. Rachel Recchia is set to embark on another journey, hopeful to find love this time around, with her ex, Tino, tuning in to watch his buddies meet their ideal matches.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 will house a lot of cast members, as it has in its previous runs. While the entire cast is yet to be finalized, a few things are guaranteed: the return of Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, explosive drama, and heartwarming romance. It will premiere and be available to watch on ABC from Thursday, September 28, 2023.