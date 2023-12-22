"Forgot about family": Netizens in disbelief as Vin Diesel gets sued by former assistant in s*xual battery lawsuit

A former assistant to American actor Vin Diesel, real name Mark Sinclair, sued him for s*xual battery on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The lawsuit stems from an alleged incident that took place in a hotel suite in Atlanta back in 2010 on the sets of Fast Five.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised

According to the suit, the actor's company, One Race, hired Asta Jonasson to work for him while he was filming in Atlanta. In September 2010, she was asked to wait in Diesel's St. Regis Hotel suite.

When his guests left, she claims that he grabbed her wrists and forced her onto the bed after. As she attempted to stop him and leave, the Fast and Furious actor molested her.

Variety's post about the news (Image via X/ @Variety)

As per the lawsuit, things took an ugly turn at this point, as Vin Diesel pressed her against the wall, placing her hand on his genitals and m*sturbating. It states:

"Terrified, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the s*xual assault and avoid angering him."

The suit alleges mere hours after the incident, Samantha Diesel, the Marvel actor's sister and president of One Race, called Jonasson to terminate her employment as "she was no longer useful."

As news of the lawsuit spread, internet users were left aghast, with one stating:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @halfazguy)

"I AM GROPE": Netizens express distrust over Vin Diesel, harshly criticize the actor

As news of the lawsuit against Vin Diesel spread, Twitterati was quick to speak up against the Fast and Furious actor. Many criticized him, remarking that he "seemed like the type." However, there were a few comments that questioned the timing of Asta's case, wondering if it was only for money.

Here are some comments seen under @Variety's post on X:

Vin Diesel, for his part, has denied all allegations. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, released a statement, around noon:

"This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."

In addition to s*xual battery, the lawsuit has accused Vin Diesel and his production of discrimination based on gender, a hostile work environment, emotional distress, and wrongful termination among others.

It claims Asta had signed a nondisclosure agreement and she maintained her silence over the years. However, due to California's Speak Out Act, she can fight for justice.