Former GFriend member Sowon to part ways with IOK Company, fans express disappointment to the agency

On Tuesday, August 30, former GFriend member Sowon was confirmed not to be renewing her contract with IOK Company, according to reports by Ten Asia. On August 2, 2021, the singer signed an exclusive contract with IOK Company as an actress. However, it seems that Sowon has decided on leaving the agency in only a year's time.
At the time of joining IOK Company, the agency assured fans that they will be supporting the singer for her upcoming projects. Following the artist's departure from the agency, fans also expressed their disappointment with the company for not giving enough support to the singer.
Sowon, who also debuted as an actress, has been credited with some commendable performances since her departure from the K-pop girl group GFriend. She also starred in the drama My Chilling Roommate. Meanwhile, there has been no announcement regarding the singer's plans of joining any other agency. Fans are guessing that Sowon might be working independently.
Sowon's decision to leave IOK Company has led fans to express their disappointment on social media. Fans called out the agency for its lack of attention to Sowon's artistic activities and for not giving her enough opportunities. They also mentioned that the artist didn't get much exposure as she did not have many promotional activities including photoshoots, vlogs, and TV appearances this year.
Here is how they responded to the news of their favorite idol leaving the company:
IOK Company received a lot of criticism for its activities regarding Sowon's management. Fans are looking forward to Sowon's artist activities in the future, with many speculating if the singer will join a new girl group. Sowon's fans are happy that the singer will have freedom in her choice of work moving forward and won't be restricted to the agency anymore.
More about former GFriend member Sowon
Sowon trained at DSP Media for around three years before joining Source Music. At Source Music, the singer underwent rigorous training for another year and a half before debuting in the K-pop group GFriend. The artist also studied at the Hanlim Multi Arts High School, a famous art school in Korea known to represent many alumni who are K-pop idols, and graduated in January 2014 from the same.
Since her debut with GFriend in 2015, Sowon's work has been praised by fans following top songs like Me Gustas Tu, Rough, and Navillera.