Former GFriend member Sowon to part ways with IOK Company, fans express disappointment to the agency

On Tuesday, August 30, former GFriend member Sowon was confirmed not to be renewing her contract with IOK Company, according to reports by Ten Asia. On August 2, 2021, the singer signed an exclusive contract with IOK Company as an actress. However, it seems that Sowon has decided on leaving the agency in only a year's time.

At the time of joining IOK Company, the agency assured fans that they will be supporting the singer for her upcoming projects. Following the artist's departure from the agency, fans also expressed their disappointment with the company for not giving enough support to the singer.

sowon pics @ksjupdates



: naver.me/IMRDBruY



#SOWON #소원 #김소정 IOK Company finally released an statement saying that Sojeong’s contract with them has ended. We still don’t have any news regarding her next steps, so lets just hope she takes her time and chooses a better company next time! IOK Company finally released an statement saying that Sojeong’s contract with them has ended. We still don’t have any news regarding her next steps, so lets just hope she takes her time and chooses a better company next time!🔗: naver.me/IMRDBruY#SOWON #소원 #김소정 https://t.co/YTLw3kfKKC

Sowon, who also debuted as an actress, has been credited with some commendable performances since her departure from the K-pop girl group GFriend. She also starred in the drama My Chilling Roommate. Meanwhile, there has been no announcement regarding the singer's plans of joining any other agency. Fans are guessing that Sowon might be working independently.

Former GFriend member Sowon's fans disappointed with the agency as singer leaves IOK Company

Sowon's decision to leave IOK Company has led fans to express their disappointment on social media. Fans called out the agency for its lack of attention to Sowon's artistic activities and for not giving her enough opportunities. They also mentioned that the artist didn't get much exposure as she did not have many promotional activities including photoshoots, vlogs, and TV appearances this year.

Here is how they responded to the news of their favorite idol leaving the company:

🖤 @Rhythflow When Sojung signed w IOK, it's like the company was still learning on how to promote someone like her since she is an idol too.. Sojung even needs to teach them regarding of some things.. just hoping the YT channel is hers so she can still upload anything for us anytime she can When Sojung signed w IOK, it's like the company was still learning on how to promote someone like her since she is an idol too.. Sojung even needs to teach them regarding of some things.. just hoping the YT channel is hers so she can still upload anything for us anytime she can

QUEEN_GFRIEND @Queen_Godfriend I'm glad Sowon only signed 1 years contract with IoK. They did nothing on her until now,not even a bare minimum to promote her drama. She can take time as much as she want, to choose a competent company. Better company is useless if they're not competent on managing their actress I'm glad Sowon only signed 1 years contract with IoK. They did nothing on her until now,not even a bare minimum to promote her drama. She can take time as much as she want, to choose a competent company. Better company is useless if they're not competent on managing their actress

Yuju foreverr @HappydaysxxL Im so glad yuju is in Konnect. The atmosphere seems so positive and yuju is happy and active. I hope sowon can soon find a company like this as well. IOK wasn't for her. Im so glad yuju is in Konnect. The atmosphere seems so positive and yuju is happy and active. I hope sowon can soon find a company like this as well. IOK wasn't for her.

kzj || FOREVER1 @kyuzijiii low-key happy the contract has ended but hopefully Sowon finds a company that best suits her interest and aims for long-term career growth vicky @gftsncty This is what IOK said...Hope sowon will find a better agency This is what IOK said...Hope sowon will find a better agency https://t.co/TQuQoh6gUE IOK was really sketchylow-key happy the contract has ended but hopefully Sowon finds a company that best suits her interest and aims for long-term career growth twitter.com/gftsncty/statu… IOK was really sketchy 😒 low-key happy the contract has ended but hopefully Sowon finds a company that best suits her interest and aims for long-term career growth twitter.com/gftsncty/statu…

shady theo raeken facts🪩 @wlwthiam i hope she signs to a good company that doesnt keep her in the basement like iok did i miss sowon having activitiesi hope she signs to a good company that doesnt keep her in the basement like iok did i miss sowon having activities😭 i hope she signs to a good company that doesnt keep her in the basement like iok did

IOK Company received a lot of criticism for its activities regarding Sowon's management. Fans are looking forward to Sowon's artist activities in the future, with many speculating if the singer will join a new girl group. Sowon's fans are happy that the singer will have freedom in her choice of work moving forward and won't be restricted to the agency anymore.

More about former GFriend member Sowon

Sowon trained at DSP Media for around three years before joining Source Music. At Source Music, the singer underwent rigorous training for another year and a half before debuting in the K-pop group GFriend. The artist also studied at the Hanlim Multi Arts High School, a famous art school in Korea known to represent many alumni who are K-pop idols, and graduated in January 2014 from the same.

Since her debut with GFriend in 2015, Sowon's work has been praised by fans following top songs like Me Gustas Tu, Rough, and Navillera.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das