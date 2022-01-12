Former Lovelyz member Yein joins new agency to launch her solo career

Months after leaving Woollim Entertainment, former Lovelyz member Yein has signed on with a new label, Sublime Artist Agency.

The girl group Lovelyz disbanded in 2021, seven years after their debut in 2014. Following the disbandment, seven out of eight members chose to terminate their contract with Woollim Entertainment, with the exception of Baby Soul.

In November 2021, Lovelyz's agency officially announced the split, stating,

"This is our official statement regarding the expiration of Lovelyz’s exclusive contracts. Our exclusive contracts with the Lovelyz members will expire on November 16, 2021. After long and deep discussion and deliberation, seven Lovelyz members have decided to prepare for different beginnings at new places, and we decided to respect and support the members’ thoughts. Of the Lovelyz members, Baby Soul has renewed her contract with faith she has built up with us for a long time."

After months of speculation, the Lovelyz maknae’s new agency has finally been revealed.

Former Lovelyz member Yein's new agency is also home to Rain

On November 11, Sublime Art Agency made the contract official, with a representative announcing,

“We’ve signed an exclusive contract with Yein. We will fully support her so that she can showcase her talents in various fields such as music, acting, and variety shows. Please show lots of anticipation and support for Yein’s activities in the future.”

The source also revealed that the idol is preparing to launch her solo career soon. Sublime Art Agency said,

“Yein is currently in the final stages of preparing to release her first solo single album.”

The singer made her debut with Lovelyz in 2014 as the youngest member of the group. Apart from a successful music career, the actor-idol also starred in two dramas, the web drama The Blue Sea and tvN’s Criminal Minds.

Sublime Art Agency is home to many big names in the K-Pop industry, including Rain, Kim Hee-jung, Yoon Jung-hee, NS Yoon-G, EXID‘s Hani, GOT7‘s Jackson and Youngjae, Song Kang-Ho, Ki Eun-Se, Lee Yong-woo and Han Eu-Ddeum.

Apart from Yein, several other former Lovelyz members have also signed on with different agencies. The music label Antenna Music announced that Mijoo had joined them as a solo artist. Fellow member Jiae signed on with YG Kplus, and Jisoo joined Mystic Story to launch her career as an actor.

The most recent member to join a new agency was Kei, who signed on with the acting agency Palm Tree Island as a musical actor.

