"I love Kurt-Steven bromance": Fans love the bromance between Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee on Joe Millionaire

Fox's Joe Millionaire sets out to help two men, Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee, find the love of their lives. The women who are looking to find love with either of them would not know anything about their bank account. They would build a connection based on just who the men are and not on how much money they have.

More than the connections made between the men and the women, it is the bromance between Kurt and Steven that fans have come to like. Throughout the season up until the recent episode, both men have supported each other.

Some of the most memorable moments on the show have stemmed from the romance between Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee. The men have always been there for each other, supporting each other and giving opinions whenever they see fit.

Viewers love to see them together, be it the two men practicing ballroom dancing together, giving each other relationship advice or deciding on eliminations together, fans are all for the bromance between the two.

With everything that happened with Kurt and Carolyn, Steven stood in support of his mate. While on the camping trip, a heated argument took place between Kurt and Carolyn and Steven made it a point to save Kurt from the same and make Carolyn understand how this fight is wrecking the entire trip for all the other women.

In a recent episode of the show, both Kurt and Steven preferred having smaller groups for dates to get to know the women better. They reveal that both of them like the same women, Calah and Whitney and there is a little friendly fire going on between them. But even with that, fans really love the way the two interact.

Fans took to social media to express their love for the bromance between Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee on Joe Millionaire.

Jessica @Jessica34429232 🏼 #JoeMillionaire Is anyone else just waiting for the finale to see if the bromance between @Sir_Kurt and @steven_mcbee continues? They’re the couple I’m cheering for 🥳 Is anyone else just waiting for the finale to see if the bromance between @Sir_Kurt and @steven_mcbee continues? They’re the couple I’m cheering for 🥳🙌🏼😂 #JoeMillionaire

Danielle Hawkins @ItsMsHawkins2u



#joemillionaire



@JoeMillFOX @Sir_Kurt @495Prods @steven_mcbee Listen I told yall the only FOR SURE relationship coming out of this season is the Bromance! ALL the ladies still have an uphill battle to compete with that. Listen I told yall the only FOR SURE relationship coming out of this season is the Bromance! ALL the ladies still have an uphill battle to compete with that.#joemillionaire@JoeMillFOX @Sir_Kurt @495Prods @steven_mcbee

Lydia @lydialovestv #JoeMillionaire Someone get Kurt and Steven friendship bracelets. We're all here for the bromance Someone get Kurt and Steven friendship bracelets. We're all here for the bromance 😍 #JoeMillionaire

Kristy Taylor @kt40601 I LOVE @JoeMillFOX (if you haven’t watched, do yourself a favor and start tonight). The best part by far is the bromance between the leads, @steven_mcbee and @Sir_Kurt The support they have for each other is the sweetest! Can’t wait for tonight’s episode! #JoeMillionaire I LOVE @JoeMillFOX (if you haven’t watched, do yourself a favor and start tonight). The best part by far is the bromance between the leads, @steven_mcbee and @Sir_Kurt The support they have for each other is the sweetest! Can’t wait for tonight’s episode! #JoeMillionaire

justlookin @justloo93273583 Am I the only one loving the bromance between the guys more than the women? #JoeMillionaire Am I the only one loving the bromance between the guys more than the women? #JoeMillionaire

Both Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee engage in friendly banter on social media when the episodes air. The men are supportive of each other's decisions and respect their friendship. Joe Millionaire has given the audience the opportunity to root for friendship.

Steven McBee @steven_mcbee fittingly titled - “Broken in the Bathroom” How about a little BTS action from #JoeMillionaire … here’s a song @Sir_Kurt and I wrote to save face from having a breakdown in the bathroom on movie premiere nightfittingly titled - “Broken in the Bathroom” How about a little BTS action from #JoeMillionaire … here’s a song @Sir_Kurt and I wrote to save face from having a breakdown in the bathroom on movie premiere night 😂 fittingly titled - “Broken in the Bathroom” https://t.co/vQ2NG7deFf

Joe Millionaire is giving fans what they want - drama, emotion, love, and friendship. Fans do not want the bromance to ever end. Viewers can catch more of this bromance every Thursday at 8.00pm on Fox.

