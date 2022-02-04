"I love Kurt-Steven bromance": Fans love the bromance between Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee on Joe Millionaire

Fox's Joe Millionaire sets out to help two men, Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee, find the love of their lives. The women who are looking to find love with either of them would not know anything about their bank account. They would build a connection based on just who the men are and not on how much money they have.
More than the connections made between the men and the women, it is the bromance between Kurt and Steven that fans have come to like. Throughout the season up until the recent episode, both men have supported each other.
Fans are really rooting for the bromance in every episode. One tweet read,
The bromance has blossomed on Joe Millionaire
Some of the most memorable moments on the show have stemmed from the romance between Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee. The men have always been there for each other, supporting each other and giving opinions whenever they see fit.
Viewers love to see them together, be it the two men practicing ballroom dancing together, giving each other relationship advice or deciding on eliminations together, fans are all for the bromance between the two.
With everything that happened with Kurt and Carolyn, Steven stood in support of his mate. While on the camping trip, a heated argument took place between Kurt and Carolyn and Steven made it a point to save Kurt from the same and make Carolyn understand how this fight is wrecking the entire trip for all the other women.
In a recent episode of the show, both Kurt and Steven preferred having smaller groups for dates to get to know the women better. They reveal that both of them like the same women, Calah and Whitney and there is a little friendly fire going on between them. But even with that, fans really love the way the two interact.
Fans are all for the bromance on Joe Millionaire
Fans took to social media to express their love for the bromance between Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee on Joe Millionaire.
The men engage in friendly banter on social media
Both Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee engage in friendly banter on social media when the episodes air. The men are supportive of each other's decisions and respect their friendship. Joe Millionaire has given the audience the opportunity to root for friendship.
Joe Millionaire is giving fans what they want - drama, emotion, love, and friendship. Fans do not want the bromance to ever end. Viewers can catch more of this bromance every Thursday at 8.00pm on Fox.