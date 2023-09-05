From BTS' V to Lee Min-ho: A complete list of Korean stars that attended the Frieze Seoul Paradise Art Event after party

The Frieze Seoul Paradise Art Night 2023 dazzled as a gathering of top-tier Korean celebrities across various genres of K-entertainment. On the night of September 4, 2023, fans were treated to quite the spectacle as their cherished stars congregated under one roof.

This star-studded event boasted an illustrious guest list, including the likes of BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose, as well as celebrated figures from the world of K-dramas such as Lee Min-ho, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Jung Ho-yeon. The evening radiated with the luminosity of these iconic personalities, leaving fans in awe of witnessing their beloved idols come together for a memorable night at the Frieze Seoul Paradise Art Night 2023.

Korean celebrities spotted at Frieze Seoul's Paradise Art Event's after party on Septmeber 4

The commencement of the Frieze Seoul Art Fair on September 4 was marked by an exhilarating after-party, that boasted an impressive roster of Korean celebrities. Among the attendees, V from BTS stood out, stealing the spotlight with his stunning attire. Notably, V's presence ignited a frenzy that had fans trending him on Twitter.

The reception also witnessed the presence of two BLACKPINK members, Jisoo and Rosé, who shared a table with V. Their camaraderie at the event was a delight to see.

Adding to the star-studded gathering was Jung Hae-in, Jisoo's co-star from the hit drama Snowdrop, who donned a dashing black tuxedo.

The K-pop scene was further represented by BIGBANG's G-Dragon, who graced the occasion in a sophisticated Maison Margiela beige suit. Accompanying him were NewJeans' Minji and Hanni, and their presence alongside other idols created an electric atmosphere, leaving fans ecstatic.

However, the star power didn't end with K-pop idols as the event drew from the world of acclaimed K-dramas as well. Squid Game, the globally celebrated series, contributed to the star-studded affair with actors Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon in attendance.

Another highlight was the presence of the globally renowned Korean actor, Lee Min-ho, who shared a table with Tomorrow actor Lee Soo-hyuk. Notably, Rowoon, Lee Soo-hyuk's co-star from Tomorrow and a member of the SF9 group, also graced the event with his presence.

Netizens noted how the event radiated an ambiance of opulence and extravagance that was nothing short of marvellous. The experience of witnessing their beloved Korean stars gathered in a single room delighted fans of the Korean entertainment industry.

More about the event that has the K-entertainment industry in attendance

Frieze Seoul, running from September 6 to 9, 2023, promises an extraordinary showcase of artistry, with more than 120 galleries hailing from various corners of Asia and beyond converging to exhibit their finest works. This creative extravaganza is unfolding at the COEX center, nestled in the vibrant Gangnam district, at the very heart of Seoul.

Simultaneously, it shares the spotlight with Kiaf SEOUL, South Korea's eminent art fair. The event is a definitive congregation of art, comprising contemporary marvels, with a special Frieze Masters segment devoted to art spanning antiquity through the 20th century.

The combination of the event's lavishness and the presence of world-renowned Korean celebrities created a truly unique and memorable occasion for fans. As netizens noted, it was a moment that transcended the ordinary, a convergence of glamor and star power that left a lasting impression on all in attendance as well as fans who gushed over the snippets on social media.