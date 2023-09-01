"Full on X-Men Nightcrawler vibes": Doja Cat Demons music video sparks hilarious meme reactions online

Doja Cat's latest single, Demons, is currently the talk of the town. In the music video, Doja Cat was seen in a black demon look and haunting Christina Ricci. Ricci is well known for her role as Wednesday in the 1991 film The Addams Family.

As internet users came across the look of Doja Cat in the Demons song, they started sharing hilarious reactions and memes about it.

One social media user, @GuyWhoConquers, reacted to Pop Crave's post about the same in which they shared the picture of Doja as Demon. The social media user said, "Full on X-Men Nightcrawler vibes." The internet user even shared a picture of Nightcrawler. Several internet users agreed to this and shared posts about it.

Demons song is part of Doja’s Scarlet album. The song was released on Friday, September 1. Doja teased the snippet of this song on August 22 in an Instagram post in which her shadow was seen along with her devil horns.

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Doja Cat's Demon look

As internet users came across the video and picture of Doja Cat striking a pose as a demon, they started sharing memes and hilarious reactions. Several internet users said that the pop singer-rapper is always up to something. Others started comparing her look to fictional demon characters.

The music video has managed to garner more than 1 million views at the time of writing. In the description of the song, it is mentioned that the song Demons is directed by Christian Breslauer and Doja.

Doja channeled her rap-centric aura for the Demons song

Doja gained massive fandom for her track Say So, but this time she channeled her even more rap-centric aura with Demons. In an interview with Variety, Doja said,

"I went in and I was like, ‘Finally, I get to rap again. A lot of people discredit me, so it’s nice to just put another one in the f**king bucket for a great rap song."

She even talked to Harper's Bazaar about her song and said,

"There would be lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before."

Other than this, Doja will also headline The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which is a half documentary and a fashion show on the popular lingerie brand. The documentary will premiere on Prime Video on September 26. She announced that there would be a headlining act of hers for the show.

Scarlet, Doja Cat’s fourth studio album, is set to release on Friday, September 22.