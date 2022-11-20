(G)I-DLE Yuqi hospitalized, to miss upcoming group events

Due to concerns over her health, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi will not be taking part in any of the upcoming group events that were scheduled for November 20.

On November 20, CUBE Entertainment announced that Yuqi was taken to the hospital earlier that morning after she experienced a sharp deterioration in her health. The agency stated that Yuqi is on rest after receiving treatment from a doctor. However, they did not clarify the nature of the diagnosis or treatment that she received.

Cube Entertainment also confirmed that Yuqi will not be taking part in the video call event that was planned to take place on November 20.

Yuqi’s participation in future (G)I-DLE events uncertain

In the announcement made by CUBE Entertainment on (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi’s health, the agency did not clarify the status of the idol’s participation in other group events. The announcement confirmed Yuqi’s absence from the Star River video call event but mentioned that all future updates on Yuqi’s participation will be provided later, depending on the idol’s health condition.

“This morning (November 20), (G)I-DLE member Yuqi was rushed to the hospital after her health took a turn for the worse. She was diagnosed by a doctor and is currently resting. Therefore, Yuqi will inevitably be unable to participate in today’s scheduled Star River video call event.”

The agency sought the understanding and support of Neverlands (fandom of the group).

“Once the schedule for which member Yuqi is available has been confirmed, we will inform you separately through the album retailer, so we ask for the generous understanding of Neverland.”

Concluding the statement, the agency apologized for causing fans to worry about this sudden and ominous news and promised to always keep the health and well-being of the artists as their top priority.

“We sincerely apologize for giving fans cause for concern by conveying this sudden news, and we will continue to do our utmost to ensure the health and safety of our artist.”

(G)I-DLE made their debut in May 2018

(G)I-DLE, a K-pop girl group with five idols, made their official debut on May 2, 2018, with the release of a mini-album I Am. Since then, they have gone on to create some incredible singles, including Latata, Dumdi Dumdi, Senorita, and many more.

Earlier this year, the song TOMBOY, which was featured on the band's debut studio album, I Never Die, skyrocketed to the top of the charts in the United States as well as in other countries across the world.

TOMBOY is accredited for having broken several stereotypes prevalent in the K-pop industry and audience base, and paved the path for their next mini album. I Love, their fifth mini-album, which features the song Nxde as the album's first single, is their most recent release.

I LOVE released on October 17.

