Gabbie Hanna questioned as Jen Dent's phone is hacked and her Twitter handle gets mass reported amid harassment claims

Following assault allegations from Gabbie Hanna and her followers, Jen Dent's phone was allegedly hacked, according to the latter's friend, TikToker @maegan_lemons. Afterward, Hanna's fans mass reported Dent on Twitter.

In early May, Gabbie Hanna had claimed to her fans that she had evidence that Jen Dent assaulted a minor. The latter responded to the allegations via Twitter, denying those allegations.

Ever since, Hanna and her followers have reportedly been harassing Dent, even hacking into her phone and mass reporting her for "abuse and harassment" on Twitter.

Gabbie Hanna's allegations against Jen Dent

Despite acquiring no evidence that Jen Dent assaulted a minor, Gabbie Hanna has continued to make allegations, getting fans to pay for access to her Patreon to see her alleged "evidence."

Recently, the YouTuber has been having "beef" with many people on the platform, such as Trisha Paytas. Gabbie's former fans were not surprised to see her "baiting" fans with alleged "evidence," as she had done it before.

Gabbie has always had a strong fan base, making them impressionable to anything she says. Because of this, her followers have been continuously leaving hate comments and threatening Jen Dent.

Gabbie Hanna and her fans have been allegedly flagging content exposing Gabbie on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/8UHmXRQUpA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 14, 2021

Gabbie Hanna's involvement in the hacking of Jen Dent's phone and mass reporting of her Twitter handle

A TikTok video was released by @maegan_lemons. She stated that not only was her previous video flagged for "exposing" Gabbie Hanna, fans even went as far as allegedly hacking Jen Dent's phone. She expressed anger in her video towards Gabbie, saying:

"If you think you're gonna silence me, you have another thing coming."

Jen Dent's friend also stated that she "hoped that Jen would sue Gabbie for defamation," as she spread a negative image of Jen onto her fans without evidence.

After the TikTok was posted, Gabbie Hanna's fans rejoiced after mass reporting Jen Dent on Twitter for "abuse and harassment." Her fans commented:

Gabbie Hanna's fans on mass reporting Jen Dent's Twitter (Image via Twitter)

It has not been confirmed if Jen Dent will be taking legal action against Gabbie Hanna. Her friends and supporters Dent have remained by the YouTuber's side amidst the attacks from Gabbie and her fans.

