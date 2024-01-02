Galley Talk series speculated to be canceled ahead of Below Deck season 11

Galley Talk is popular among fans of the Below Deck series, as it has been their go-to source for every extra gossip that they could gather about the relevant Below Deck iteration. Such is the extent of the drama apparent on the show, that certain spinoffs have led to huge fanbases around the world.

Interestingly, this specific feature of the show also led to the Galley Talk spinoff becoming a huge deal around the world. However, for the time being, it seems the talk show has been canceled, with no new episodes being released in recent months.

Below Deck spinoff Galley Talk show is speculated to have been permanently canceled

Galley Talk is a spinoff Below Deck recap show, where crew members spill the tea on each episode's drama and the ensuing chaos. The show primarily deals with incidents and developments that somehow did not make to the actual telecast of the Below Deck episode.

Kate Chastain and Ben Robinson usually hosted the series, although they were also sometimes replaced by the likes of Kyle Viljoen and Aesha Scott. Hence, while the show in itself had two main hosts, it effectively featured a roulette of the other cast members as well.

However, fans are now disappointed by the fact that it's been several months since the show saw any new episodes being released. This has led to a range of rumors circulating online, with some fans fearing the potential cancellation of the series. Moreover, the absence of fresh content has fueled discussions among fans, prompting debates on social media and online forums.

At the same time, not everyone's bummed about Galley Talk potentially ghosting their loyal fanbase. Some people think the Below Deck spinoff menu is already stacked and crowded, and a break from Galley Talk could be a breath of fresh air for the whole franchise. Of course, the series itself served as a source of extra gossip for fans.

Since it first aired on Bravo in 2013, Below Deck has emerged as one of the most popular reality series. Perfect for fans who prefer to watch a combination of drama and competition set on the sea, the show promises a range of actions on a weekly basis.

This is also true about the kind of spinoffs that Below Deck has resulted in, since it first came around. This includes the likes of Sailing Yacht, Mediterranean, and Down Under, with Bravo regularly coming up with new iterations of essentially the same idea.

One of them is Galley Talks, which has not seen any new episode being released for a while now. Fans feel it might be time for the show's makers to shake things up a bit, tweak the format, or bring in new faces to host the gossip series. Of course, whether that happens will entirely depend on the network, Bravo.