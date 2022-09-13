Below Deck Mediterranean former cast members: Where are they now?

Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean has been a fan-favourite show ever since its premiere in 2016.

Although it is a spin-off series from the famous Below Deck franchise, fans have given it the utmost love and viewership. Not just the script, but the members of the deck have also come into great interest from viewers.

In addition, fans always desire to know where they are currently.

Below Deck Mediterranean features a bunch of deckhands sailing their yachts in the Mediterranean region and also catering to the tantrums of guests. Apart from providing top-notch services to the guests, the deckhands also manage the working equations among each other.

What are the Below Deck Mediterranean star cast up to now?

1) Jessica More

Viewers saw Jessica in the fifth season of Below Deck Mediterranean. She appeared as the third steward and also had a boatmance connection with Rob Wastergaard. The couple dated for some time, but after returning from Bali, they eventually parted ways. After this, Jessica continued to work on yachts in Florida.

She recently gave birth to her first child. Jessica shared the news on her Instagram and captioned it:

"I' ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy, Charli. So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess.”

2) Hindrigo 'Kiko' Lorran

Chef Kiko was fired from the yacht in season 5 of the show. However, after this, he continued cooking and traveling the world. In July 2022, he announced his engagement to his girlfriend Nicole Skwara in an Instagram post.

He captioned the image as:

" I really love this chapter of my life! And now I hope to build and share more and more with you. I love you so much @nicole.skwara , I will try to make you happy forever."

4) Anastasia Surmava

Anastasia worked double duties as a third stew and a chef on the yacht. After the series ended, she became a cast member on Below Deck Galley Talk alongside Alex Radcliffe.

Surmava also co-founded Ocean International Training Academy with her former chief stew Hannah. She also recently got engaged to Will Higginson on March 2022 after which they tied the knot in June.

5) Brooke Laughton

Brooke appeared in season 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean as the second stewardess on the Talisman Maiton superyacht in 2018. While on the yacht, she also developed a romantic relationship with Joao Franco. However, the couple broke up long before the show reunion special aired.

While living in Dubai, Laughton founded the Nauti Yachtie Coach, which trains crews, in July 2020. In January 2021, she co-founded Acclaimed Casting.

In 2020, Laughton met a man named Ingmar and the couple got engaged in July 2021 in Italy.

6) Adam Glick

Adam served as a chef in two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean. After coming out of the show, he spent some time traveling the U.S. with his dog, Tex. He also returned to join Below Deck's Sailing Yacht series.

Before the show started filming, Adam told Bravo about his break from Below Deck:

"I drove across the country five times. I've just been cooking outdoors over a campfire, really kind of dialing in what makes me happy as a chef,"

Viewers can watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 on Bravo TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave