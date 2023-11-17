When was Kelley Johnson on Below Deck? Details explored

Bravo's Below Deck has been on air for the past 10 years. Due to the show's popularity, several spin-offs have been produced which have featured a collection of rotational cast members.

Since the show's inception, there have been several memorable characters that have left a mark on the audience's minds.

One such cast member was Kelley Johnson, who appeared in season 2 as a deckhand and as a bosun in season 4. Although the cast member has said goodbye to reality television after his time on Below Deck, he is still very much in touch with the sea and has moved up the ranks.

Below Deck alum Kelley Johnson is now a captain

Below Deck alum Kelley Johnson, who appeared on the Bravo show during seasons 2 and 4, is currently a captain of his own ship. The former cast member was raised in Wichita Falls, Texas and has an older sister who was also previously a part of the Bravo show.

Growing up, the alum loved to fish, and his love for water kept growing as he spent his summers on the coast of Georgia visiting his grandparents. According to his Bravo bio, Kelley Johnson joined the Marine Corps when tension in the Middle East was "at it's height."

He was on active duty for four years and was a part of rescuing Captain Phillips, an American merchant mariner who was abducted by Somali pirates.

Amy Johnson spoke to Bravo about her younger brother soon after she got married in 2020. She shared updates about Kelley and noted that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Below Deck cast member worked as a full-time captain.

She added that since Kelley was focusing on building his photography career as well, the two didn't get to talk as much as before.

The two returned to screens together while filming Below Deck Galley Talk in 2021, where they dished on the show's season 8. In a segment filmed at Kelley's house, Amy noted that it was "great to go back."

"I'm very proud of him, and it was great to get to catch up and hang out for that time," said Amy Johnson.

While Kelley Johnson's current relationship with Captain Lee isn't disclosed, at the time, Amy noted that the Below Deck alum was still in close contact with the captain.

"He was just playing golf with him, gosh, I think, Christmas Eve or some time around Christmas. And so, I'll keep up with Lee through Kelley," she added.

Where to follow Kelley Johnson on Instagram?

While Kelley's Instagram account (@kelleywjohnson) is private, it currently stands at 132K followers. His bio notes that he is a captain, photographer, and videographer and lives in Florida. He is currently the captain of Ship of Fools-68 Vikings, which is also suggested by his bio.

While fans can't directly keep up with him on Instagram, they can keep up with the Below Deck alum on Threads (@kelleywjohnson) where he has 12.5K followers.

He also has an Instagram account for his pet ferrets (@_stinkyslinkies_) who he shares with a woman named Nicole Viljeon Johnson.