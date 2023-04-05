"Gallons of Earl Grey Tea and really tight pants": The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Keegan-Michael Key reveals how he found Toad's voice

Actor Keegan-Michael Key recently appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke at length about his character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and how he found his voice for the role, among other things.

He spoke about how he worked closely with the director to develop the voice and then said that although they decided on the voice, it was difficult to maintain it throughout the movie. He jokingly said,

''I had no idea I could do it. I just kept on going higher and higher. And then it's just like, 'How are we going to maintain this?' And I'm thinking, 'I don't know, just gallons of Earl Grey tea and really, really tight pants, I guess.''

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Keegan-Michael Key voices the character of Toad. Critics and viewers have widely praised his distinctive voice. The film was released in the US in theaters on April 5, 2023.

Keegan-Michael Key opens up on voicing Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more

Keegan-Michael Key told Jimmy Fallon that his voice for Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie was inspired by a friend he tried to impersonate. He said his friend would ''emphasize the wrong word in a sentence.''

He then went to the film's director and started talking like his friend, following which the director kept asking him to push the voice higher and higher. He further spoke about doing ''sound effects'' as a child. Key mentioned,

''I remember one time when my brother and I were in the back of the car, and my mom was driving the car. And I did, like, an ambulance or a police siren sound.''

He also said that when he was younger, he'd mimic the sound of Dracula coming out of his coffin. In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Keegan-Michael Key's character, Toad, is a humanoid mushroom resident who desperately wants to go on his first-ever adventure trip.

Apart from the animated film, Keegan-Michael Key is known for his performances in Fargo, Schmigadoon!, and Horrible Bosses 2, to name a few.

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie about? Plot, cast, trailer, and more

The Super Mario Bros. Movie tells the origin story of the iconic titular character and his brother, depicting their numerous quirky adventures. Here's a short description of the movie, as per Illumination's official YouTube channel:

''While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.''

The description further reads,

''With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy;The Queen’s Gambit), Mario taps into his own power.''

The film's voice-cast features Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, among many others.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently running in theaters in the US.

