Gary Indiana shooting: Gunfire at block party leaves three dead and seven wounded

A shooting incident at a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, has allegedly left three people dead and seven others wounded.

Police officials in Gary reported to the press that they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for an emergency situation of shots being fired and people with gunshot wounds. They found three people unresponsive at the scene and another seven with gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the victims are 27-year-old Marquise Hall from Lafayette, 25-year-old Laurence Mangum from Merrillville, and 20-year-old Ashanti Brown from Olympia Fields, all of whom are local residents.

Indiana Police Yet to Catch The Culprit

It's unclear whether anyone has been taken into custody by the Indiana police. They have not reported it being an active shooter case for now.

Police officials said that they're still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting, including whether more than one shooter was involved.

This is the second public shooting incident reported in Gary last month.

Shooting Incidents continue in Indiana

Last month, on June 4th, two people were shot outside a stadium after a high school graduation ceremony in Gary. A 19-year-old male victim was shot in the chest, and a 19-year-old female victim was shot in the ankle. Both survived without much harm.

Two male juveniles were taken into custody by Lake County officers for the reported incident. The police also nabbed another 20-year-old man from Hammond.

The ceremony was for West Side Leadership Academy graduates. Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince also issued a statement:

"It's infuriating to me to hear of violence and injuries on a special night for our young people and their families. I pray for a full and speedy recovery for anyone who was injured."

He continued:

"At this point, this is an ongoing investigation, but I assure everyone our Gary Police Department and law enforcement partners will use all available resources to get to the bottom of this incident. We will find whoever is responsible for this incident, and they will be held fully accountable. We will not cede our community to people who jeopardize our residents through their senseless, violent means."

Just a month after the statement, another shooting incident rocked the town of Gary.

This 4th of July has been one of the most violent in modern times for the U.S. Shooting Incidents in multiple places have rocked the country.

