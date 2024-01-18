“Gaze at your own risk”: Fans go gaga as clips of Cha Eunwoo from his upcoming drama Wonderful World’s script reading goes viral

Multi-faceted artist, Cha Eunwoo, has once again stolen the hearts of fans with his mere presence. As anticipation builds for his upcoming drama, Wonderful World, a script reading video as well as some stills were unveiled via YouTube and Instagram, offering a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes moments of the production.

Although the drama is slated for release on March 1, 2024, the script reading video, along with accompanying stills released on January 18, 2024, has already stirred excitement. Fans were particularly enamored with Cha Eunwoo's simple yet compelling visuals, which were enough for them to make him a trending topic on Twitter (X).

"That curly messy hair is illegal": Cha Eunwoo's simple yet elegant visuals leave the fans wanting more

The highly anticipated drama Wonderful World, featuring a stellar cast including Cha Eunwoo, Im Se-mi, Kim Nam-joo, and Kim Kang-woo, is scheduled for release on March 1, 2024. Positioned as an emotional thriller, the narrative revolves around a mother seeking justice for her son's death. When legal avenues fail her, she takes matters into her own hands, with the support of other characters in the story.

Produced by MBC, snippets from the script reading session, held a couple of months ago, were unveiled to the public. However, what generated widespread attention online was none other than the lead actor, Cha Eunwoo. Sporting a shorter, permed hairstyle and dressed in a simple black polo T-shirt, he effortlessly captured fans' fascination.

Admirers couldn't help but shower him with praises, noting his undeniable charisma and ever-fresh appearance, even in the casual setting of a script reading session. Upon catching a glimpse of the ASTRO star, fans flooded platforms like Twitter (X) with a rally of comments, expressing their excitement and admiration for the actor's presence, both in appearance and talent.

Talking about Eunwoo's character, he plays a guy named Kwon Seon-yul. When discussing his role, he said,

"Wonderful World is a drama where people with similar pain come together to heal each other and warm hearts. I think it's a drama that gives you many different feelings, I hope you'll like it."

Until his drama arrives, Cha Eunwoo has been making rounds in the fashion world, especially as an ambassador of the luxury brand, Dior. The True Beauty star happened to be the face of the brand's recent campaign. Covering it, Harper's Bazaar Singapore specifically posted a caption via Instagram,

“The K-Pop prince #CHAEUNWOO is the face of Dior Beauty's latest 'New Look' fragrance! Dressed in the dapper looks by the Maison's menswear collection, the singer-actor was lensed in a campaign embodying the fragrance's "avant-garde, & entirely elegant" spirit.”

After absolute hit K-dramas like True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, A Good Day To Be A Dog, and Island, the ASTRO member brings for the fans an emotional rollercoaster they can cherish. Apart from this drama, his upcoming schedule consists of his highly-anticipated solo fan concert tour around Asia.