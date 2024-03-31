Gen V actor Chance Perdomo dead at 27 after motocycle accident

Chance Perdomo, star of series such as Gen V and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, recently passed away in a motorcycle accident. Aged only 27 years old, his representatives announced his death on March 30, noting that other people were not involved in the incident.

The statement from his representatives read:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Perdomo portrayed Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Andre Anderson in Amazon Prime's Gen V.

Chance Perdomo's life and career explored

Born in 1996, Chance Perdomo was born in Los Angeles but moved to Southampton, England, with his mother as a child. With an Afro-Latino heritage, he possessed both American and British citizenship. Originally intending to study Law, Perdomo moved to London after graduating from college to pursue acting. There, he joined the National Youth Theatre and later trained at the Identity School of Acting.

Perdomo began his career in CBBC's Hetty Feather, where he played the role of Henry Goodall. He then went on to play Jerome in BBC Three's Killed By My Debt. His performance as Jerome earned him a Best Actor nomination at the British Academy Television Awards.

From 2018 to 2020, he played the role of Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alongside actors like Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Jaz Sinclair. In 2023, he reunited with Sinclair in Amazon Prime's Gen V, a spinoff of the popular superhero series The Boys.

Chance Perdomo also portrayed Landon Gibson from 2021 to 2023 in the After films alongside Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Following his death, the production on the second season of Gen V has been halted indefinitely.

The table read for season 2 was supposed to take place on March 30, with filming set to begin on April 8, in Toronto.

The producers of Gen V took to social media to share their sentiments about Perdomo's passing. In a statement released via the Gen V social media accounts, they said:

"We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Expand Tweet

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also released a joint statement via their social media accounts. Their statement read:

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

In light of the unfortunate event, it is unclear how Gen V's second season will move forward without Chance Perdomo. The actor finished filming for the indie action-comedy Bad Man last month, which will be his last feature film. Bad Man has no release date at the time of writing this article.