Get him some help”: NBA YoungBoy talking about his house arrest sparks concerns among netizens

NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested in 2021 and has been on house arrest ever since as he awaits federal gun charges in Louisiana. Recently, he has been granted modification to his house arrest after filed a petition due to claims about his deteriorating mental and physical health.

His mental health has been a topic of concern ever since he was put under strict house arrest and was limited to three judge-approved guests.

After he appeared on the Millions $ Worth of Game podcast, where he talked about his house arrest, netizens poured in to show concern for his mental health

YB was arrested at a video shoot when police discovered multiple drugs and guns on him. After being arrested in Los Angeles, another gun was found in his car, leading to a similar case brought by California federal prosecutors.

According to AllHipHop, the trial is expected to begin in July 2024.

"Needs house home schooling education": Netizens on NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy's podcast video sparked concern from people online as many pointed out that the rapper seemed "not okay" in the podcast. Others also alleged that the rapper was under the influence and they didn't understand his words from the podcast.

While some threw shade on the rapper and said that he needs speech therapy, others claimed that they didn't understand what NBA YoungBoy said in the podcast.

In the podcast, he can be heard saying;

"I do a lot of things on my own, like recording and sh**.

The rapper claimed that he is mentally suffering from being confined to his Utah home for the past two years. According to court documents, Judge Shelly D. Dick signed off on a motion to allow him to leave for doctor appointments.

According to court filings;

"The defendant is restricted to 24-hour a day lock down at his residence except for medical appointments and court appeareances or other activites specifically approved in advance by the Defendant's pretrial supervision officer."

However, the judge denied the rapper's request to participate in additional activities, such as spending time in the recording studio to create more music, after the rapper's attorneys claimed that his record sales had dropped after his lockdown.

The judge also said that NBA YoungBoy could 'continue to seek court approval" to travel to a studio or other music-related requests on a case-by-case basis.