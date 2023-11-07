"On house arrest, still being a menace to society": NBA YoungBoy allegations explored as baby mama Arcola shares concerning injuries

American rapper NBA YoungBoy recently made headlines after one of his baby mothers, Arcola, accused him of violence. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and posted:

“Watch who you have kids by.”

She then went on to say how when she went to pick up her son from her baby daddy NBA YoungBoy's house, he allegedly sent two women to reportedly attack her, leaving her injured on her forehead, eyes, and face. Arcola also accused YoungBoy of sitting back and watching as the alleged attack unfolded before him.

Trigger warning: This article contains images of violence and heavy language. Readers' discretion is advised.

Arcola sharing her images and accusing YoungBoy and his companions of violence. (Image via X/arcolaaa)

Not only that, but NBA YoungBoy’s baby mother accused him of asking his female companions to block the door so that she couldn't escape with her toddler son in her arms. While she claimed that she was able to pick up her son and run towards her car, the attackers allegedly followed her and tried to take the baby away.

As soon as this piece of news surfaced on the internet, netizens put NBA YoungBoy under fire. One user even commented under @SaycheeseDGTL’s tweet, saying that despite being on house arrest for a federal firearms charge, he still continued to threaten society.

A netizen calls out YoungBoy. (Image via X/AlphaKabin4)

“Gotta have more respect for your bm”: Internet trashes NBA YoungBoy for reportedly trying to jump one of his baby mothers

Expand Tweet

On Monday, November 6, one of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mothers, Arcola, accused him of violence and indifference. She took to Twitter to make a series of claims and warn people not to have kids with just anyone.

“My son dad let his wh*reS yes wh*res with an S cause it was 2 of them weak *ss h*es. He gave them an order to get me lol you know b*tches who never came from sh*t gone do it. My son was in my hands. His dad just sat back and watched smh.”

Arcola also shared two pictures, one of her wounds on her neck, face, forehead, and eye region, with blood all over, and the other in which she is seen taking a selfie of her stitched-up face seemingly in a hospital corridor.

The 22-year-old also accused YoungBoy of being an irresponsible father and not being ready to keep their son around even for a fortnight. She made allegations that both YoungBoy and his wife refused to pay for his son Kaell’s flight tickets.

“Anytime he ask for his son I drop him off and pay for the tickets. B**tch you don’t help with sh*t why I gotta keep paying for the flights.”

Arcola saying that she won't press charges against YoungBoy. (Image via X/arcolaaa)

Besides, NBA YoungBoy’s baby mother claimed that he refused to let her see or pick up their son from his home. According to Arcola, when she reached YoungBoy’s home, she was shocked to see a lack of proper police security. She also mentioned how she had to ask repeatedly where her son was before discovering that YoungBoy and his female companions were trying to hide the boy from her. She wrapped up by saying:

“I would be wrong if I pressed charges on y'all for doing me like this with my baby in my hand. But karma gone eat yall *sses up. I got my son back I'm happy that's all that matters fr. 5 stitches later.”

Expand Tweet

Later, in an Instagram video, she further elaborated on the incident and accused YoungBoy of sending his female friends to hit her with a gun, and she pledged never to let her son near his father again.

Since the piece of news became viral, NBA YoungBoy faced backlash from netizens, while some pointed out that Arcola was also wrong for picking the wrong baby daddy and should report to the police instead of telling her story on social media. Here are some of the comments under @SaycheeseDGTL’s tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While YoungBoy is on house arrest for his Batan Rouge federal firearms charge, he has so far not commented on the allegations.

However, last week, he made headlines when he and fellow rapper Baby Drill publicly celebrated their rival rapper Lil Rye getting jumped in Atlanta, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

The 24-year-old YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has been in the rap industry since 2015, releasing mixtapes. However, he rose to fame in 2018 with his single Outside Today, which charted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list. Thereafter, his studio album Until Death Call My Name also charted at the top of the US Billboard 200.