TyCalK9 trainer slams dog in shocking video, Arcola DA responds by launching animal cruelty investigation

A video of an animal trainer abusing a dog at the TyCalK9 Dog Training Center in Arcola, Texas has surfaced online. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into the matter.
TyCalK9’s animal center boasts training dogs for high profile clients including NBA superstars and reality TV personalities. Based on the video that went viral, the community believes that the dogs are in danger under the trainer’s guidance.
In the harrowing video, a trainer is seen slamming a German Shepherd dog onto the cement floor after being swung over the trainer’s shoulder with the hold of a leash. The dog can clearly be heard whimpering in distress after it attempts to get back on its feet following the horrifying experience.
Animal cruelty investigation launched against TyCalK9 trainer
After the incident went viral, a probe was initiated into the matter. The District Attorney's (DA) official statement regarding the shocking video read:
"The District Attorney's Office is actively investigating an animal cruelty report regarding a video on social media depicting the alleged mistreatment of a dog in Fort Bend County.”
“We cannot share the details as the investigation is ongoing, but we take these matters seriously and do not condone the mistreatment of animals in any regard. A thorough investigation by experienced animal cruelty investigators and prosecutors is underway."
As the video began circulating on social media, netizens expressed hatred towards the trainer. Many mentioned that the trainer must be put behind bars. Followers of the story attempted to identify the man in question on social media as well. Some identified him as Manuel Golden, however it has not been verified.
A few comments online read:
The TyCalK9 animal trainer was not visible in the video and the training facility’s Instagram page was deleted as the situation came to light.
According to Google, the training facility is permanently closed. TyCalK9 offered "Specified training services for Elite clientele" along with customized training packages including personal protection training or advanced obedience.
According to ABC 13, the Houston SPCA has also offered assistance in the animal cruelty investigation.