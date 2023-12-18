"Get well soon": Fans send in wishes to BTS' RM after a netizen's claim about the "Indigo" singer being sick in the military goes viral

BTS member RM garnered attention from fans all over the world after a netizen shared allegedly information regarding his health in the military. A South Korean netizen @eslee05 took to Twitter on December 17 and claimed that their nephew worked at the Nonsan Training Center where the idol is currently training. The netizen claimed that the Indigo singer was unwell and either had a cold or flu.

The tweet soon went viral online and netizens began sending the idol warm wishes as they hoped that he would recover soon.

The BTS leader began his mandatory military service alongside group member V on December 11.

"I hope he gets enough rest": Fans concerned as BTS' RM rumored to be unwell in the military

On December 17, @eslee05 shared a tweet claiming that their nephew is an assistant posted at Nonsan Training Center. Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung began their military service last week at the same center, and the netizen alleged that their nephew had seen the two BTS members.

According to the @eslee05 on X, the leader of the group either has the flu or a cold. Twitter user @TKKVKT9597 shared a translation of @eslee05's tweet and wrote:

"OP Said: Her great nephew works at Taehyung and Namjoon training center and he told her that Namjoon has the flu/cold and He praised Taehyung's beauty and told her that Taehyung has a really handsome face."

Fans took to Twitter soon after the tweet went viral and expressed their worry about the Wild Flower singer's health. They wished him a speedy recovery and assured him that they were praying for him.

It has only been a week since the BTS leader began his training, which is known to be rigorous and tough.

Kim Namjoon's upcoming events

On December 8, popular South Korean singer YOUNHA's agency announced her 20th debut anniversary Unpacked event. The agency confirmed that they would hold a live-streaming event through their YouTube channel on December 21, at 10:00 pm (KST). The Persona singer is scheduled to make an appearance as a special guest during the live session.

It is presumed that the event is pre-recorded as the idol is currently serving in the military. Fans are now excited to see what kind of surprises the singer has in store for them. They are also eager to see if YOUNHA and Kim Namjoon perform their collaboration song WINTER FLOWER, which released three years ago.