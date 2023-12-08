“WINTER FLOWER PERFORMANCE SOON!”: Fans anticipate a live staging as BTS' RM is set to guest at YOUNHA's 20th Anniversary Unpacked event

Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS has confirmed his appearance on K-pop singer YOUNHA's 20th Anniversary Unpacked Event. On December 8, YOUNHA's agency announced that the singer will hold a live-streaming event to commemorate her 20th debut anniversary.

The two K-pop stars have previously collaborated for the song WINTER FLOWER back in 2020. The song is enjoyed by millions of fans across the globe. Fans expressed their desire to hear YOUNHA and the BTS leader perform the song live as soon as the news went viral.

Fans took to the X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts saying, “WINTER FLOWER PERFORMANCE SOON!"

“WINTER FLOWER EARLY CHRISTMAS GIFT ?”: Fans reacted to BTS’ RM as a guest at YOUNHA's 20th Anniversary Unpacked Event

C9 Entertainment shared a tweet on X announcing the guest line-up for YOUNHA's 20th Anniversary Unpacked Event. To many fans' surprise, the BTS leader was on the list leading fans to celebrate this moment on social media.

A poster was shared for the event featuring the Indigo singer, the agency subtitled it in Korean,

"Perfect him, opens the door, On perfect her 20th Anniversary."

The event will be streamed live on the Event Horizon singer’s YouTube channel, it is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 pm (KST).

YOUNHA and the BTS member's collaboration took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could be one of the reasons why the singers did not sing their popular songs live. This out-of-the-blue guest appearance announcement has induced happiness among the fans.

However, it is not confirmed by the agency that the singers will perform WINTER FLOWER live. Here's how fans reacted to this:

Previously it was reported that the Persona singer will begin his basic training for military service on December 12. Fans pointed out that the singer will be on Live with YOUNHA on December 21. This has left fans wondering when the artist will be enlisted as the official statement from BIGHIT MUSIC has not confirmed any date.

About YOUNHA

YOUNHA is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer who debuted in 2004 in Japan. Garnering attention and fame for the audience, she was called as Orican Comet because of her success on Japanese music charts.

Later she made her debut in South Korea in 2006. She is widely known for her remarkable singing and songwriting skills. YOUNHA released her 6th Album END THEORY: Final Edition, in March 2022.

For this album, she won numerous accolades, including the Ballad Award at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards, the Discovery of the Year – Rock & Metal award at the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards, and Best Solo Female Award at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards.