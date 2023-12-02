'GET WELL SOON MARK LEE' trends on X as fans express concerns for the NCT member following his alleged knee injury

On Saturday, December 2, fans began to trend the keyword, 'GET WELL SOON MARK LEE' on X after noticing the NCT member's alleged knee injury. Initially, a fan who saw the idol during the Music Bank Global Festival pre-recording posted on X that Mark looked like he was limping after allegedly hurting his knee.

Following the same, during the 2023 Melon Music Awards, a video of the idol struggling to walk across the stage raised concerns among NCTzens. However, this has been an ongoing issue that fans have been consistently addressing.

During The Dream Show 2, the world tour conducted by NCT Dream between September 2022 and July 2023, and NEO CITY: The Link, the NCT 127 world tour that soon followed, fans pointed out several instances where the idol seemed to be struggling with his knee.

Especially given the idol's increased schedules and lack of rest, fans are naturally worried about his health and have been calling out SM Entertainment for the poor management and mistreatment of their artist.

Fans concerned about NCT's Mark following the surface of videos showcasing the idol allegedly limping

NCT's Mark, the leader of NCT Dream, who's also active in other sub-units such as NCT 127, NCT U, and Super M, has often been looked out for by fans due to his packed schedule.

Due to the idol's consistent activities that require him to work around the clock, fans have naturally been hoping for him to catch a break. However, the alleged lack of concern from SM Entertainment has left many NCTzens angry and frustrated.

Ever since 2022, fans' concerns have increased all the more as they started to notice visible deterioration in the idol's physical health. The idol, who plays an active role in both NCT Dream and NCT 127, left fans worried after videos of the idol struggling to walk and limping during The Dream Show 2 and NEO CITY: The Link world tours surfaced on the internet.

While fans have trended the issue to call out and garner the attention of SM Entertainment to motivate appropriate actions from the agency, the lack of the same has led to fans trending 'GET WELL SOON MARK LEE' yet again. The trend was kickstarted following a fan's X post that talked about their experience at the Music Bank Global Festival pre-recoding.

During the pre-recording, the fan stated that they overheard the NCT 127's manager requesting the event's producer to quickly wrap up the recording since Mark's knee hurt a lot. While this post left many fans upset, they were hit with yet another video of the idol struggling to walk at the 2023 Melon Music Awards.

Initially, fans were elated to see NCT Dream at an award show after a long time. However, they were immediately reminded of Mark's knee injury as they came across a video of him limping across the red carpet stage at the award show.

Following the same, fans have been requesting that SM Entertainment avail the idol of some rest period, especially given that it is the end of the year, which ideally increases performance schedules. Fans hope that he isn't overworked once again.

In other news, fans have also been celebrating NCT Dream's grand win at the 2023 Melon Music Awards as the seven-piece K-pop boy group bagged the trophy for Best Male Group.