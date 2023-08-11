“Getting Aliens movie vibes”: Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star leaves netizens in a frenzy 

A new underwater species named the Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star has been discovered in Antarctica by scientists. However, the size and appearance of the creature have left netizens in a frenzy.

Researchers aboard a vessel in the Southern Ocean came across this marine creature, the existence of which was previously unknown. It has marked a unique addition to the biodiversity of the world. The scientific name of the creature is Promachocrinus fragarius. With its distinctive body structure, this discovery has stood out from the other marine life in Antarctica.

Several extensive research missions spanning nearly a decade — from 2008 to 2017 — resulted in unearthing the Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star. It shed light on the fascinating ecosystems that have been thriving beneath Antarctica’s chilly waters.

Scientists discovered new underwater species in Antarctica (Image via X/@PiltoverMisfit)

Invertebrate Systematics, a journal published on July 14 this year has recorded the existence and discovery of this species. Scientists said that the Antarctic feather star can live anywhere underwater from about 65 to 6,500 feet, adding that these creatures appear to be otherworldly when they swim.

Fox 13 Seattle reported about the discovery and shared a small snippet of the news on their YouTube channel, where netizens expressed their reactions to the new species. One user wrote that it gave off vibes like an alien movie.

Discovery of new underwater species in the Southern Ocean sent netizens into a frenzy. (Image via YouTube/@fox13seattle)

"No way that thing is from Earth": Internet has a wild reaction to the discovery of Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star

Several people wrote that the species is probably an alien, while some wondered if the creature would pull someone down when they're under the water. One user said that it looks like a predator. Check out all of these reactions below:

Features of the Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star

During the surveys conducted on the previously unknown marine species, scientists collected eight Antarctic Strawberry Feather Stars. Each of these has 20 arm-like appendages that are branched off its central body which resembles the shape of a strawberry. The color of the creature can range from dark red to purple.

The overall size of the Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star has not been provided by the researchers. Photos show that the species has two different types of arms or appendages. The shorter lower appendages appear bumpy and striped, while the longer upper appendages look soft and feathered. Scientists identified the species based on its DNA analysis and body shape.