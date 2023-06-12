Who is Dr Joseph Dituri? Florida scientist known as Dr Deep Sea resurfaces after creating world record

Dr Joseph Dituri, a University of South Florida associate professor, has set a new record by completing his research as he resurfaced on land after spending 100 days underneath the ocean's surface. On June 9, the 55-year-old personality emerged on the surface for the first time since March 1, after living in a 100-square-foot habitat located 22 feet underwater in Key Largo, Flordia.

As soon as he arrived, Dituri was greeted by his family and friends, along with media agencies and strangers who were aware of his journey. His doctors were also ready to perform medical tests on him to check his health vitals.

Sharing his underwater experiences with everyone present, Dituri said (via a news release by the University of South Florida):

“The human body has never been underwater that long. This experience has changed me in an important way, and my greatest hope is that I have inspired a new generation of explorers and researchers to push past all boundaries.”

According to Dr. Joseph Dituri's website, Project Neptune 100 was organized by the Marine Resources Development Foundation of Key Largo. The research centered on ocean conservation research and the effects of compression on the human body.

Dr Joseph Dituri has shrunken in build after spending 100 days beneath the ocean's surface

As per a news release by the University of South Florida, Dr Joseph Dituri, who is also a US Navy veteran, noticed one major impact that the underwater pressure had on his body, his body seems to have shrunken his height by half an inch. Before commencing his mission, Dituri stood 6 feet 1 inch tall.

According to the news release, the scientist initiated the project based on the hypothesis that increased pressure could potentially extend life expectancy and ward off age-related conditions. Dituri expressed his aspiration that his underwater research will prove advantageous in the treatment of various problems, such as traumatic brain injuries.

Dr Joseph Dituri also used the experiment for youth as an educational experience. While speaking to Guinness World Records, he said:

"We intended to and have interacted with thousands of school children to get them interested in science, technology, engineering and math.”

His medical team continued running psychological and other tests while he was underwater, and will continue doing so in the forthcoming days and weeks. They are currently observing his heart rate, brain waves, ear pressure, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, muscle measurements, urine, etc.

Some of the other changes noted by Dr Joseph Dituri are:

Gotten between 60 and 66 percent REM sleep, up from 40 percent before.

Cholesterol dropped by 72 points.

Inflammation decreased by 30 percent.

In a statement issued to the university's news release, Professor Robert Frisina, head of the Department of Medical Engineering said:

“Dr. Dituri’s amazing accomplishment is a great testimony to significant advances in knowledge and translational research that we are making here at USF in the area of bariatric medicine. Much important data has been collected over the past 100 days, that will eventually find its way to key preventative and curative clinical procedures.”

Dr Joseph Dituri is planning on presenting the results of his 100 days underwater stay at the World Extreme Medicine Conference in November 2023 held in Scotland.

According to Guinness World Records, the previous record of 73 days, two hours, and 34 minutes was set at the same location where Dr Joseph Dituri successfully attempted to break it.

