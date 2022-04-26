×
#GetWellSoonKyungsoo: EXO’s D.O. tests COVID positive, fans send in warm wishes

EXO&#039;s D.O. &#039;Love Shot&#039; concept photo (Image via @KSDOEXO/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 26, 2022 03:04 AM IST
News

On April 25, SM Entertainment issued a notice stating EXO’s D.O. had tested COVID positive. The idol-cum-actor has halted all activities until his full recovery, informed the agency.

Fans of the idol took to Twitter and trended #GetWellSoonKyungsoo. The hashtag was filled with speedy recovery wishes and support for the idol.

D.O., aka Do Kyung-soo, is a vocalist of the third-generation K-pop group EXO. He has also shown his talent in acting by participating in multiple projects.

The actor was recently reported to have been confirmed as the lead for KBS’ new law drama True Swordsmanship alongside actress Lee Se-hee.

Agency announces EXO’s D.O. testing positive for COVID, fans trend #GetWellSoonKyungsoo

Kyungsoo tested positive to COVID-19 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ All his schedules are cancelled ㅠㅠㅠ Get well soon!!! #GetWellSoonKyungsoo https://t.co/6ffYJpOoNo

EXO’s D.O. is one of the few K-pop idols reported to be testing COVID positive recently. The artist’s agency, SM Entertainment, announced that the 29-year-old actor and singer had contracted the virus on April 25.

The statement also provided details that the idol does not have any symptoms and has completed two vaccination doses.

As D.O. is stated to be self-quarantining at home, fans worldwide trended #GetWellSoonKyungsoo to support him. Fans were disheartened to hear the news because D.O. had shared that he would begin filming for his new project a day earlier.

He just told us yesterday to be healthy and he said that he will start filming today. I hope you are doing fine!! I will be praying for your fast recovery. Get well soon dudu~ ilysm.#GetWellSoonKyungsoo#AlwaysWithKyungsoo @weareoneEXO https://t.co/ocCJEfSpda

The project’s title wasn’t mentioned, but it might be the KBS drama, True Swordsmanship. The two male leads - D.O. and Lee Se-hee, were finalized two weeks ago, on April 13.

The hashtag #GetWellKyungsoo even peaked at No. 1 on the worldwide Twitter charts soon after the news dropped.

You Kyungsoo deserve to be happy every single day. I hope your smile never fades #GetwellSoonKyungsoohttps://t.co/3ziEsGw1fL
Please give Kyungsoo a lot of warm and uplifting messages if you have LYSN. He always wishes for our well-being, we wish him a speedy recovery. 🤍🐧Warmest wishes for your speedy recovery, D.O.! We love you🥺#GetWellSoonKyungsoo #DO (D.O.) #weareoneEXO https://t.co/8dA4UEZRRx
you must’ve feel bad for causing inconvenience to the people around you but that should be the least of your worries. put yourself and your health first this time. the rest of the world can wait 🥺#GetWellSoonKyungsoo #디오바블 #경수바블 #뚜뚜바블 https://t.co/jwMTWXV2u3

Fans showered EXO’s D.O. with love and support as they believed the drama’s postponement would make him feel disheartened.

They posted photos of the idol, fan-edited videos, Bubble messages, and more with warm messages.

I'm sure he's bummed for causing delays the drama and everyone. 🤧While he's asymptomatic, let's all wish it continues that way and send him positive energy through here or sending messages on bubble and pray that the rest of the staff will stay healthy too 💖#GetwellsoonKyungsoo https://t.co/T5S535DwRD
kyungsoo's healthy immune system fighting!!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼#GetWellSoonKyungsoo https://t.co/TKWM3MRHA3
He just told us yesterday to be healthy and he said that he will start filming today. I hope you are doing fine!! I will be praying for your fast recovery. Get well soon dudu~ ilysm.#GetWellSoonKyungsoo#AlwaysWithKyungsoo @weareoneEXO https://t.co/ocCJEfSpda
Hoping for your fast recovery and wishing you good health, Kyungsoo! 🙏#GetWellSoonKyungsoo
It's hitting differently now and it was only yesterday ☹️#GetwellSoonKyungsoo https://t.co/FoK7rV9qCx
I know you're very strong man so please take care of yourself and get well soon my beautiful love🤍#KYUNGSOO #GetwellsoonKyungsoo @weareoneEXO https://t.co/rjsJEYw4Is
If you have 🧼 please send 🐧 alot of warm and positive messages. He is always praying for our good health and now let’s wish for his fast recovery. Get Well Soon Kyungsoo!! We will be here for you!#GetWellSoonKyungsoo#AlwaysWithKyungsoo @weareoneEXO

Meanwhile, EXO's D.O. wrapped up filming for a romance-fantasy movie titled Secret on January 21. Production started in November last year.

The movie is a remake of a famous Taiwanese film of the same name. The K-pop idol will star opposite Just Between Lovers star Won Jin-ah.

In recent news, fans celebrated EXO member CHEN's official discharge from military duties on April 25 KST.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

