GetWellSoonKyungsoo: EXO’s D.O. tests COVID positive, fans send in warm wishes

On April 25, SM Entertainment issued a notice stating EXO’s D.O. had tested COVID positive. The idol-cum-actor has halted all activities until his full recovery, informed the agency.
Fans of the idol took to Twitter and trended #GetWellSoonKyungsoo. The hashtag was filled with speedy recovery wishes and support for the idol.
D.O., aka Do Kyung-soo, is a vocalist of the third-generation K-pop group EXO. He has also shown his talent in acting by participating in multiple projects.
The actor was recently reported to have been confirmed as the lead for KBS’ new law drama True Swordsmanship alongside actress Lee Se-hee.
EXO’s D.O. is one of the few K-pop idols reported to be testing COVID positive recently. The artist’s agency, SM Entertainment, announced that the 29-year-old actor and singer had contracted the virus on April 25.
The statement also provided details that the idol does not have any symptoms and has completed two vaccination doses.
As D.O. is stated to be self-quarantining at home, fans worldwide trended #GetWellSoonKyungsoo to support him. Fans were disheartened to hear the news because D.O. had shared that he would begin filming for his new project a day earlier.
The project’s title wasn’t mentioned, but it might be the KBS drama, True Swordsmanship. The two male leads - D.O. and Lee Se-hee, were finalized two weeks ago, on April 13.
The hashtag #GetWellKyungsoo even peaked at No. 1 on the worldwide Twitter charts soon after the news dropped.
Fans showered EXO’s D.O. with love and support as they believed the drama’s postponement would make him feel disheartened.
They posted photos of the idol, fan-edited videos, Bubble messages, and more with warm messages.
Meanwhile, EXO's D.O. wrapped up filming for a romance-fantasy movie titled Secret on January 21. Production started in November last year.
The movie is a remake of a famous Taiwanese film of the same name. The K-pop idol will star opposite Just Between Lovers star Won Jin-ah.
In recent news, fans celebrated EXO member CHEN's official discharge from military duties on April 25 KST.