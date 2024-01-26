"Ghost hunting fr be that easy now": Tesla cemetery ghost video resurfaces online amid recent TikTok wave

A video has resurfaced online in which a person driving a Tesla and the people sitting inside the car claim to have stumbled upon ghostly figures during a late-night drive through a cemetery in Burrillville, Rhode Island. The video was initially shared on TikTok two years ago, in 2021, and has now gone viral on other social media platforms like Instagram and X.

In the viral video, the man driving the car claimed to be a Tesla employee and was accompanied by his fiancé and brother. At that time, they were driving through the graveyard when they saw human-shaped figures on the car's control screen.

As they drove the car through the burial ground, the number of human-like figures seen on the car's dashboard increased. The people who were inside the car started screaming as they saw this.

Social media users were quick to react to this resurfaced video, with one user humorously noting, "Ghost hunting fr be that easy now."

In the viral TikTok video, the Tesla's touchscreen displayed human-shaped figures as the vehicle moved through the cemetery. The Tesla employee who was driving the car said that this was not a one-time occurrence.

Tesla spotted the alleged ghosts in graveyard near Conjuring house

The drive in which the Tesla spotted alleged ghosts took place at a graveyard near Arnold Estate, which inspired the horror film The Conjuring. For those unaware, this movie is based on the experiences of the Perron family, who moved into the Rhode Island farmhouse in the 1970s.

In the movie, the Perron family reports a series of paranormal activities, leading them to seek the assistance of renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. After that, Arnold Estate has become a hotspot for horror enthusiasts.

As social media users came across this video, they were left divided over it. Some believed this news to be true, while others reacted to it by saying that the dashboard is just picking up the tombstones and people should relax about this.

A TikTok video that showed Tesla's dash screen showing human-shaped objects went viral earlier

This is not the first time that the car's dash screen has seemingly detected mysterious figures. Recently, several other videos went viral that showed the dash screen picking up human-shaped objects, including a dog, not visible from the car. However, that incident was attributed to a flaw in the vehicle's collision avoidance system.

The Elon Musk EV car company is also popular for its hardware Easter Eggs, quirky features embedded into the system to enhance the driving experience. While some glitches in the past were attributed to flaws in the vehicle's collision avoidance system, this latest incident seems to defy explanation.

