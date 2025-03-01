"Give your demon friend a message for me"- Inside Ruby Franke's journal entries as investigator lays bare horrifying reactions 

Convicted Utah family vlogger Ruby Franke kept a diary documenting the extent of the abuse she put her youngest children through. Some entries from her journal were read by an investigator on Hulu's Devil In The Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, which premiered on February 27.

The mother of eight made headlines in August 2023 after she was arrested on aggravated child abuse charges alongside her podcast partner Jodi Hildebrandt. After pleading guilty to four counts of child abuse charges in December 2023, Ruby Franke was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison in February 2024.

Authorities dealing with the case described the driving force behind Ruby's actions towards her children as "religious extremism".

Franke reportedly believed her children were possessed by a demonic entity. The investigator who appeared on the Hulu docuseries to read some pages from her journal recited one entry which went as follows:

"I told the boy, he emulates a snake. If he wants to emulate the Savior, he needs to be a hundred percent obedient with exactness. The body must engage in good work and the good works need to be painful. I have the power of God and he must obey."

In a chilling entry, Ruby detailed how she forced her youngest son to stand in the sun and poked his back with a cactus as he tried to find a shade. She claimed her son did not "flinch" from the action leading her to tell him:

"I told him, give your demon friend a message for me. I will not rest. I will not stop. I will not leave. I will fight him until the day you die."

She wrote about drenching him in "old mop water" after he was allowed to retreat from the sun. Ruby also refused to bring her son any food as she claimed on one page:

"I will not feed a demon."

Ruby Franke wrote about shaving her daughter's head in chilling diary entries

Ruby Franke's diary entries, obtained by the authorities were dated between July to August 2023. In a censored rendering of her diary, her daughter was referred to as 'E', and her son as 'R'. In one instance, the mother of six wrote she shaved her daughter's head when the younger refused to work and screamed.

The former momfluencer also chronicled how she made her kids sleep outside, adding:

"Doused her with water, over his nose and mouth, head in the toilet, needs to be painful. Blood on his face, scream and scream."

Ruby documented starving her daughter for 3 days as she claimed in the diary that her daughter had been trying to manipulate her. She also alleged in the entry that her daughter chanted some sentences after the 3rd day:

"My mom starves me, calls it fasting."

The daughter allegedly added:

"My mom won't lift two fingers and bring me food because all she does is lie on the bed and eat brownies."

Ruby Franke reportedly made her children go through this abuse as she held on to her belief of a Satanic presence in the kids. She believed she had to punish them to make them repent. Ruby claimed her children were infuriated for having their "sinful lifestyle" disrupted.

