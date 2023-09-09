"Giving me Lori 'my kids were really zombies' Vallow vibes": Ruby Franke slammed for accusing her children of abuse in court 

YouTuber Ruby Franke, who is facing six felony counts of aggravated child abuse, has alleged that one of her six children had s**ually abused another sibling and also molested a number of family members and neighborhood children for years.

The shocking claims were reported in an article by the Daily Mail. According to the source, Ruby came before the court on Thursday, September 8 for a shelter hearing involving four of her minor children via video from the Washington County Jail.

8 Passengers YouTuber accuses one of her six children of s**ual abuse. (Image via Reddit/@r/FundieSnarkUncensored)

The 41-year-old momfluencer appeared to be sobbing as she went into some horrific details about how one of her children abused other children. Ruby Franke did not mention the name but claimed that one of her children started looking at adult films when they were only three years old.

She added that one of her younger kids, who was being abused by the sibling, also started abusing other children as an accomplice. Ruby said that the child who committed these alleged s**ual abuse confessed their actions to her in May 2023. However, the YouTuber did not provide any evidence to support her accusations. Internet slammed her for trying to pin the blame for her actions on her children.

The shocking update of Ruby's case was shared across social media. One Reddit user replied to a post on the same by @u/Queenhotsnakes and compared the YouTuber to Lori Vallow Daybell, a woman who killed her two youngest children, claiming that she thought they were zombies.

Internet slams Ruby for bringing allegations against her children. (Image via Reddit/@r/FundieSnarkUncensored)

Ruby Franke's allegations against her own children spark outrage online

People were disgusted at Ruby Franke's attempt to put the blame on her children and try to absolve herself from her own crimes. Many doubted her narration wondering how a three-year-old could type and specifically look for adult films on the internet, unless such videos were being shown to them by someone else.

Some also pointed out that even if Ruby's allegations were true, then she was the one to blame since she enabled that abuse and did nothing to stop it. A few people raised concerns that Ruby Franke was probably referring to Russell as the abused child and deliberately made up this story to get back at him for getting her arrested by escaping confinement.

Here's a glimpse of how people reacted to Ruby's claims:

Internet slams Ruby for bringing allegations against her children. (Image via Reddit/@r/FundieSnarkUncensored)

Judge Suchada Bazzelle presided over the court hearing on Thursday, which lasted only 30 minutes. Ruby Franke’s husband Kevin Franke was also present there alongside his attorney, Randy Kester.

During the court hearing, an attorney present in the courtroom claimed to represent one of the abused victims’ mother. Judge Bazzelle reportedly denied the attorney’s request to be heard, stating that these new accusations could be heard separately, at another time. However, the judge noted that the abusive child would have to be placed in a foster home without any other children around.