Glen Powell launches new line of condiments: Price, availability, and more details explored

Actor and producer Glen Powell has launched Smash Kitchen, a place for condiments and other pantry essentials. These condiments are natural and free from artificial additives.

A lot of the condiments, both common and fancy, are full of artificial flavors, additives, and preservatives. Smash Kitchen aims to eliminate all that and bring organic flavors and products to people's homes.

They have produced non-GMO pantry essentials and other flavors and are looking to expand even more.

Glen Powell's new line of condiments explored

Glen Powell's Smash Kitchen (Image credits: Smash Kitchen)

The actor known for his role in movies like Spy Kids 3-D and Anyone But You has launched Smash Kitchen. He has joined hands with Sameer Mehta and Sean Kane to release a new line of organic and non-GMO condiments and pantry essentials.

Glen Powell is passionate about fitness and healthy foods, which led to this new venture. Announcing the launch of Smash Kitchen on April 2, 2025, he said (via PR Newswire):

"Growing up around epic barbecue feasts at our family ranch in Texas, food was always an expression of love. Through fitness, I became more aware and educated on better-for-you foods – and I started to see just how many questionable ingredients were hiding in everyday pantry staples.

"It was clear we needed to make a clean condiment brand– no second-guessing, just great flavors that connect us to the moments we love. For me, that's gathering around the table with family and friends."

Powell has teamed up with Sameer Mehta and Sean Kane, the team that has previously founded the likes of Honest, Casper, and Jinx.

Mehta said about Smash Kitchen:

"Smash Kitchen is all about balance—real food, made better, without sacrificing flavor. We weren't trying to reinvent ketchup or mustard; we just wanted them to taste the way they should, using high-quality, organic ingredients."

Meanwhile, Kane asserted that condiments are just a start and they aim to add more products to their lineup, saying:

"Condiments are just the beginning. Our vision is to transform the entire pantry, bringing delicious, organic options to every shelf, one category at a time."

The team of Glen Powell, Sameer Mehta, and Sean Kane aims to not just make cleaner individual products but inspire people to make healthier and cleaner lifestyle choices.

Availability, price, and items

Smash Kitchen is the first brand to introduce organic versions of the four main condiment staples - Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, and BBQ Sauce.

They then also have four other condiments - Hot Honey Ketchup, Dijon Mustard, Spicy Mayonnaise, and Hot Honey BBQ Sauce.

All of their products are exclusively available at Walmart and Walmart.com. The normal ketchup, yellow mustard, and mayonnaise are available in two sizes - 11.25 oz and 16 oz. They retail at $2.17 and $4.97, respectively.

Glen Powell's Smash Kitchen's statement and more

The brand as a whole has a mission that reads (via Smash Kitchen's website):

"Born from a love of good food and great company, Smash Kitchen creates pantry staples that transform everyday meals into memorable moments. We're seasoned brand builders, flavor innovators, and food enthusiasts, dedicated to delivering organic, non-GMO essentials with real, crave-worthy ingredients, ensuring wholesome, junk-free options for your plate."

Along with displaying their products, the website also offers some great recipes to go with their condiments. These include cheeseburger, BBQ wings, honey mustard salmon, and more.

