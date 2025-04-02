KFC teams up with Hismile to release Fried Chicken Toothpaste: All you need to know

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is collaborating with Hismile to release a new toothpaste. And no, the shocking new product is not an April Fool's prank.

There have been some funky brand collaborations over the years and in recent months as well. For example, Domino's released a limited-edition pepperoni-inspired perfume for Valentine's Day earlier this year. KFC has also come to the party with a surprising new collaboration.

Hismile has released a new toothpaste and also a toothbrush to go with it in collaboration with the fast-food chain. Let's check out the details of the new product.

KFC and Hismile's new Fried Chicken Toothpaste explored

This new Fried Chicken Toothpaste provides a savory taste that resembles fried chicken, as per the company. The description on their website reads:

"We’ve made your wildest dreams (or weirdest cravings) come true with our KFC Fried Chicken Toothpaste. Inspired by KFC’s legendary 11 herbs and spices, this toothpaste is like biting into a crispy, hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe® Chicken. Bring the unmistakable taste of crispy, golden perfection straight to your toothbrush for a full-on flavour takeover."

The fluoride-free toothpaste is available for a limited time at $13 for a 60g (2.1oz) pack on Hismile's website

Hismile also offers a KFC-inspired electric toothbrush for $59. It features soft-tapered bristles, three cleaning modes, and a built-in timer, and it comes with a toothbrush head and USB-C charging cable.

About the new products, Hismile's marketing manager, Koban Jones, said (via Food & Wine):

“This started as an April Fools’ joke, but we thought — why not make it real? We love pushing boundaries, and what better way to do that than by bringing KFC’s legendary flavors into an everyday essential? This collab is bold, unexpected, and seriously fun.”

Both the toothpaste and the toothbrush feature KFC branding with Colonel Sanders on both of them. The toothpaste comes in a white tube with a red cap, while the toothbrush is red with white bristles. Both products are available for a limited time only.

KFC's recent food releases

Apart from the wacky toothpaste and toothbrush, the fast-food chain has also recently released some exciting new products to its food menu.

Mashed Potato Poppers

Last month, it introduced Mashed Potato Poppers in the United States. These are very popular in Australia since their introduction in 2023 and are called Mashies. KFC has now released them in the US as well.

These Mashed Potato Poppers feature a crispy outer layer, but they are soft and fluffy inside. They come with a side of gravy and are available for a limited time.

Dunk It Bucket

The chain also released the Dunk It Bucket last month. This features two Original Recipe Tenders, five Mashed Potato Poppers, and a side of fries with three sauces. Customers are free to choose their sauces from the following options:

Warm Gravy

Comeback Sauce

Honey BBQ

Honey Mustard

Sticky Chicky Sweet and Sour

Classic Ranch

Buffalo Ranch

The Dunk It bucket starts at $7, but prices vary in different regions and on different platforms. Moreover, there is an option of the Dunk It Double Bucket that features 10 Mashed Potato Poppers, 10 tenders, four biscuits, two portions of fries and six sauces.

The Dunk It bucket was released on March 17, 2025, and is available while supplies last.

